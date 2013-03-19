Artel Video Systems Offers Uncompressed HD-SDI Video-over-IP Capabilities With New DLC450 Gateway

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 19, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced its new HD-SDI Video-over-IP Gateway -- the DLC450. Designed as a cost-effective solution for transport of uncompressed HD-SDI over managed Ethernet IP networks, the DLC450 utilizes SMPTE 2022-5/6 IP Encapsulation and Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms to ensure reliable, error-free transport and compliance with industry standards. Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the innovative transport solution for the first time at the 2013 NAB Show, booth SU6318.

"With the advent of reliable 10G Ethernet links and an industry standard for video encapsulation and FEC, national and international transport of uncompressed HD-SDI is now a reality," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "To address this emerging market, Artel developed the low-cost DLC450 HD-SDI Video-over-IP Gateway that ensures reliable, error-free video transport over IP networks."

Integrating seamlessly within the DigiLink platform, the DLC450 is customer configurable via DigiLink Manager or via SNMPv2 as either a transmitter or receiver. In transmitter mode, the DLC450 packetizes the video to SMPTE 2022-6 encapsulation standard and provides users with flexible SMPTE 2022-5 FEC configurations to maximize reliability and minimize latency and overhead. In receiver mode, its robust multi-pass FEC correction algorithm and user configurable packet buffering enable reliable performance over less than ideal Ethernet links. The DLC450 sets the bar for reliable, low-cost, and easy-to-configure HD-SDI transport over IP.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform, the SL2000. The company's passion for developing new and innovative products helps meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, CATV operators, telecommunications companies, and video service providers around the world. Artel's DigiLink platform is regarded as one of the industry's most innovative designs. With thousands of systems deployed by the world's largest telecommunication companies, it has rapidly become the gold standard for simplicity of design, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

