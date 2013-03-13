Test Drive the Brand New Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder With Adorama

What: Adorama Presents: Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder

When: Thursday, March 21, 2013, 6pm

Where: Adorama's new event space at 55 West 17th Street, between 5th and 6th avenue

Cost: FREE

New York, NY – March 13, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of pro video, photographic and consumer electronics products, which is now selling and renting the new Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder, will be hosting an exclusive demo event of the camera. The free Sony PMW F-5 demo evening will be held on Thursday March 21st at 6pm at Adorama's new event space at 55 West 17th Street, between 5th and 6th avenue. Director of Digital Cinema at Adorama Rental Company Daniel Gurzi will give an in-depth presentation on the highly anticipated camera, with a Q&A session following for attendees to ask any additional questions. Hands-on time will follow, where attendees will have the chance to test-drive the Sony PMW-F5. Refreshments will be served.

Schedule

6:00 – Doors open

6:30 – Presentation begins

8:00 – Networking and hands-on demos

This event is free but space is limited – RSVP today to reserve your spot for the Sony PMW-F5 Cinema Camera event! Food and beverages will be served.

About the Sony PMW-F5

The Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta camera shoots spectacular images with its 8.9 megapixels (effective) Sony 4K image sensor. Get superior, super-sampled pictures with noticeably higher contrast, rich color reproduction and greater clarity. The camera offers robust built-in recording modes, all with vibrant 4:2:2 color. Irresistible options include the amazing precision of 16-bit linear RAW 2K/4K recording and high-speed shooting at up to 120 fps without cropping. The F5 is exceptionally small, light and modular, letting shooters build up the right configuration for each job or each shot. The Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder retails at 16,490 USD and can be purchased at Adorama.com.

About Adorama

Adorama is more than a camera store. It’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, pro video and electronics retailers, having served its customers for nearly 35 years. Adorama has grown from its New York City superstore into a global online destination, Adorama.com, for photography and imaging products, services, and education. Adorama’s vast offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix), pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company), and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free educational resources for photographers.

Adorama has the honor of being listed in Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" Top 100 Internet Retailers, and in Consumer Reports as a leading photography and electronics retailer. Visit Adorama at Adorama.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

