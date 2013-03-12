Visionary Solutions Offers Sneak Peek of New Professional H.264/MPEG-2 Decoder at the 2013 NAB Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- March 12, 2013 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced that at the 2013 NAB Show the company will offer an exclusive demonstration of the D1000, a powerful new H.264 and MPEG-2 based decoder supporting SDI (3G/HD/SD), HDMI(R), and DVI outputs with resolutions up to 1080p60. The D1000 enables users to cost-effectively deliver professional quality HD video and audio over IP networks. VSI will show the D1000 for the first time at the 2013 NAB Show at booth SU6021.

"The D1000 professional decoder is the perfect complement to our widely deployed encoding series, offering the same level of reliability, flexibility, high performance, and superior video and audio quality," said Jordan Christoff, president of VSI. "Through the D1000, we're now able to offer our customers an affordable, end-to-end solution for streaming 1080p60 video and audio content, bridging the gap between expensive IRDs and consumer STBs."

After receiving H.264 or MPEG-2 audio and video content from a VSI encoder, the D1000 decodes and outputs the content into a high-quality 1080p, 1080i, or 720p HD stream, in real time, at the lowest possible bit rate. The high-performance decoder also supports a wide range of audio standards, including AAC, MPEG-1/2, and optionally AC3, to ensure exceptional audio quality. Featuring an unmatched level of flexibility, the D1000 is the ideal decoding solution for a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, enterprise, education, and government.

The D1000 works seamlessly with all VSI encoders and features a high-density, compact design that enables it to be housed in the same MP1700 or MPP200 chassis system as other VSI blade encoders, dramatically reducing operational costs and rackspace requirements. An HTTP API allows easy integration with third-party middleware systems.

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) manufactures Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) equipment that provides real-time transport of video over IP networks. With SD and HD IPTV encoders that support the latest technology standards, such as H.264, VSI's modular solutions are recognized around the world for their outstanding value, performance, flexibility, and quality. With a company-wide focus on customer satisfaction through collaboration and hands-on support, VSI is a trusted partner for high-quality IPTV encoding for enterprise, education, healthcare, government, A/V, cable, broadband, and broadcast applications.

