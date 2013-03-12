iStreamPlanet CEO Mio Babic Named Nevada's Technology Entrepreneur of the Year

LAS VEGAS -- March 12, 2013 -- iStreamPlanet today announced that its CEO, Mio Babic, was named the 2012 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Technology Business Alliance of Nevada (TBAN) at its annual TechNevada Honors event on February 27. The event is designed to celebrate the people -- and by association, their companies -- who have greatly enhanced the growth and prestige of Nevada's technology community.

"There are many great people and great companies in Nevada's technology industry, so it's an honor for me to be considered one of the best of the past year," Babic said. "This award is a reflection of hard work and dedication from all of us at iStreamPlanet, confirming once again that this country and this state allow more people to dream than any other place in the world. It's only a matter of how big you want to dream and how hard you want to work."

In its 12-year history, through continuous innovation, Babic's company has amassed expertise that has allowed it to enjoy great success. iStreamPlanet counts among its customers and partners some of the world's leading sports and entertainment, enterprise, and technology brands, including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, AT&T, Intel, and Microsoft. In the dozen years since its inception, iStreamPlanet has become the multiscreen live streaming provider behind some of the world's biggest and most complex live events and linear channels, including Pac-12 Networks, the Olympics, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the French Open, Tour de France, Sunday Night Football, TNT, NBA Overtime, PGA, NASCAR, and UFC on Xbox.

More information is available at www.istreamplanet.com.

About iStreamPlanet

iStreamPlanet is a premier, multiplatform video-workflow solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality streaming video experiences to connected audiences around the world. With more than a decade of live streaming video experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of cloud-based video-workflow products and services for live event and live linear streaming channels. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, Notre Dame Athletics, Pac-12 Networks, AT&T, and Microsoft. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at www.istreamplanet.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/iStreamPlanet/BabicMio.zip

Photo Caption: iStreamPlanet Founder and CEO, Mio Babic