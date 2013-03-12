Wohler Hires Glen Seaman as Sales Engineer for RadiantGrid

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 12, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it has appointed Glen Seaman to the role of sales engineer for the company's RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform business line. In this position, Glen will serve as a technical resource, working closely with the RadiantGrid sales team in support of customers throughout the pre-sales, commissioning, and post-sales processes.

"Glen is known not only for his extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise, but also for his ability to leverage those strengths in delivering high-quality individual and team results," said Edel Garcia, vice president of worldwide sales, RadiantGrid, at Wohler. "Given his record of success working with industry-leading companies and technologies, we are confident that he'll help the RadiantGrid sales team to better identify and service customers' file-based workflow requirements while supporting the rapid growth of our RadiantGrid product platform and associated support services."

Prior to joining Wohler's RadiantGrid team, Glen spent more than 15 years with Avid Technology, where he held roles in product design and management, pre-sales, and applications engineering, and managed an application specialist and sales engineering team. He has extensive experience in file-based workflows and technology, providing outstanding technical guidance and support for deployment of NLE and file-based production tools.

Glen will provide liaison support for design and deployment of RadiantGrid products and services between engineering, sales, and end users on a global basis.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/SeamanGlen.zip

Photo Caption: Glen Seaman Joins RadiantGrid(TM) Team as Sales Engineer