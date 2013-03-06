Harmonic Completes Sale of Cable Access HFC Business to Aurora Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 6, 2013 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, announced today it has completed the sale of its Cable Access HFC business to Aurora Networks, Inc. for $46 million in cash. Harmonic announced its agreement to sell the business to Aurora Networks on Feb. 19.

