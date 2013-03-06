A/V Solutions Provider Creative Technology Expands Offering of Riedel Intercom Systems

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 6, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that renowned A/V solutions provider Creative Technology (CT) has expanded its communications rental portfolio with Riedel technology including the comprehensive Artist digital matrix intercom, Performer digital partyline intercom, and RockNet audio distribution systems.

"After many years of successfully deploying legacy analog comms systems to meet customer specifications, the next logical step for CT is to embrace a completely digital event communication solution," said Chuck "Chopper" Boyle, senior intercom engineer at CT. "We put Riedel technology at the core of our new digital intercom systems because of its acceptance across multiple industries and because the integration of a matrix intercom system with digital partyline capabilities opens up a whole new set of possibilities for our customers. We also work with Riedel because of the companys exceptional support before, during, and after the sale. In fact, we consider Riedel to be more of a partner than a vendor."

"CT's reputation for exceptional customer service and top-tier technical and operational personnel complement the company's innovative application of the latest technology, including our acclaimed intercom systems," said Patti Gunnell, entertainment solutions manager at Riedel Communications. "We are pleased to see yet another industry leader relying on Riedel technology for world-class events."

CT is an international A/V solutions provider specializing in event-staging services, and the company already has used the new Riedel systems for projects for AutoTrader.com(R), Home Depot(R), the Toyota(R) Camry launch, Sony(R) E3 press, Land Rover(R) Evoque International Press Day, BlizzCon, and the Riot Games(R) World Championships.

In addition to providing broadcast-quality digital audio, the Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom offers the distinct advantage of seamless scalability, which makes it easy for users to expand their systems to form larger matrices of up to 1024x1024 non-blocking ports. Artist's redundant ring topology protects the system against single points of failure. Interfacing with a wide array of both digital and analog industry-standard intercom systems, the system also facilitates flexible, cost-effective deployment.

