Award-Winning Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Wireless Gear Heads to China for BIRTV 2012

BEIJING, CHINA, AUGUST 20, 2012 — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, showcases its Nucomm and RF Central state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications at BIRTV 2012 (Booth 8B15), China's premier radio, film and television industry exhibition.

“We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art wireless equipment to BIRTV 2012,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We are committed to the Asia market, and this show is an excellent opportunity for us to create not only new business relationships, but to further support our existing business partners and resellers.”

IMT demonstrates its next-generation Nucomm CamPac2 Plus (CP2 Plus) HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter at BIRTV. Intended for such wireless camera applications as sports coverage and electronic news-gathering (ENG), the CP2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD and low-power consumption. It is available in licensed and other bands upon request. Its stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CP2 Plus offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4. It also allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, a feature attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

Also on display is Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2, a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Its stylish rugged machined housing provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99- to 2.70-GHz and 6.40- to 7.75-GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

IMT is also showcasing its RF Central Direct VU COFDM (DVB-T compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. Direct VU offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264 and MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal nine-inch 16:9 format screen using bright, high-resolution LCD technology. The display also features an easy to use menu-driven interface.

Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the Direct VU HD can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.

"As the Chinese market continues to grow, BIRTV is an excellent opportunity for IMT to showcase its equipment and services," says KS Tan, regional sales manager, Asia, Integrated Microwave Technologies. "With an office and dedicated staff in the region, IMT is able to provide broadcasters and production professionals with quicker response times and more cost-effective solutions."

Also at BIRTV 2012, IMT features its RF Central microLite HDElite system, an MPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camera system for today’s smaller digital cameras. The system is a complete HD video link in a portable case, with all the accessories chosen to optimize total system performance. The microLite HD transmitters and receivers have received multiple awards for design and technological innovation and now come packaged with antennas, which are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight. An ergonomic Manfrotto Magic Arm mount is included, allowing users to mount the receiver even in the most challenging locations. The HD transmitter is available in the 2-GHz or license-free 5.8-GHz bands.

