Apantac Expands Micro Platform at NAB 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing solutions, is expanding its Micro platform with the additiono f MicroQ-S, Micro-Single, and Micro-UDX. All three new products will be on display at NAB 2013 booth N4613.

The MicroQ-S is a simplified quad-split multiviewer that lowers the cost of entry for facilities requiring a 3G multiviewers. The MicroQ-S accepts 4 auto-detect,CV/SD/HD-SDI/3G (50/60Hz) inputs and provides on-screen displays of labels as well as 8 channels of audio meters. The main difference between the MicroQ-S, and the MicroQ, its big brother quad-split, is that the MicroQ-S does not support production requirements such as dynamic tally, UMD and on-screen safe area markers.

The Micro-Single scaler / converter accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs (50/60Hz) and provides simultaneous HDMI and SDI outputs. It supports dynamic tally/UMD via IP or GPI and also includes user-selectable OSD (on screen display) features for a variety of visual monitoring requirements. The on-screen display supports up to 8 channels of audio meters from SDI embedded audio, audio/video alarms and safe area markers. To maximize image quality, a built-in de-interlacer comes standard.

TheMicro-UDX is an up/down/cross converter equipped for composite (PAL/NTSC) to 3G/-HD/SD-SDI inputs / outputs. The HDMI monitoring output matches the SDI output, and audio monitoring for analog and embedded audiois also supported.

The new additions to the Micro platform will be at NAB 2013, booth N4613.

