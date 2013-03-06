Nevion adds IP video solutions specialist Techex as a UK partner

BVE, stand H51,26 February 2013–

Media transport pioneer Nevion has today announced that it has appointed Techex to be a key UK partner. Bracknell-based Techex specialise in supplying video over IP solutions and were previously a UK partner for T-VIPS before the merger with Nevion. The new agreement will see Techex provide sales and technical support across Nevion’s full suite of professional broadcast and media transport solutions for IP, optical and terrestrial networks – from the camera to the home.

“We’ve decided to partner with Techex to support the Nevion business in the UK,” said Nick Pywell, managing director of Nevion UK. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for us as a company, with a lot of new opportunities emerging so we’re working hard to ensure that we have the right people on board to take full advantage of these. Our partners play a key role in helping us to prepare our customers for the next generation of media transport, and through their time working with T-VIPS, Techex have proven their expertise in this area.”

Techex’s managing director, Chris Bailey said, “We pride ourselves on offering our customers the most advanced solutions in the industry. With Nevion’s heritage of innovation, we can now offer our customers the most cutting edge, easy to deploy and use media transport solutions, whether they’re looking to upgrade their legacy infrastructure or build an entirely new digital system.”