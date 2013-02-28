Nexidia Announces Nexidia Dialogue Search for Faster, More Affordable Asset Discovery

ATLANTA -- Feb. 28, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced Nexidia Dialogue Search, a tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds. With Dialogue Search, media organizations can make better use of their media libraries by easily, precisely, and quickly finding unique assets without being overwhelmed by irrelevant results. Dialogue Search enables content creators to be more efficient and creative, content owners to monetize their asset libraries, and content consumers to find media they want or otherwise might not find at all.

"Most digital data is unstructured and therefore can be difficult to find when you need it, and transcription, caption-based searches, and speech-to-text searches all have significant drawbacks because of cost, accuracy, and latency," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Dialogue Search, on the other hand, provides the richest, most relevant results at a fraction of the cost and time it takes for the other methods. It's akin to Google for audio, where users enter keywords and phrases that locate the specific media and allow them to take action."

Using Nexidia's patented technology, Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs and uncovers valuable assets that traditional metadata could never expose.

Dialogue Search integrates directly with media asset management (MAM) systems and editing applications, and no training is required. Users simply type any combination of words or phrases into the Dialogue Search interface, and it will quickly find any media clip in the system where those words or phrases are spoken. Users can preview results in a video player without having to scroll through numerous clips to find a specific sound bite.

When implemented with an asset management or other file system, Dialogue Search automatically accesses the media files and metadata stored in those systems. It also enables the export of search results as time-coded markers to MAM systems and video-editing applications. Dialogue Search is integrated with file systems, Square Box CatDV, Apple(R) Final Cut Pro(R) 7, and Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro 5.5 and newer. Additional integrations are added each quarter and upon request.

The versatile Dialogue Search application can be applied broadly to any market that creates, owns, or distributes content, including film and entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit.

Dialogue Search is available now. More information about Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

# # #

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/DialogueSearch.zip

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/PlayerExportOptions.zip

Photo Caption: Nexidia Player Export Options