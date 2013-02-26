MTV MEDIA Finland Launches Social TV Using Orad and Astucemedia

Orad Broadcast Graphics and Astucemedia Data Platform integrate social media and channel identity



February 26, 2013 –Oradand Astucemedia, leading providers of broadcast graphics solutions and services, announced today that MTV MEDIA Finland is using the Orad/Astucemedia platform to integrate social media networks for the broadcaster’s new Social TV Channel – AVA. Operating out of Helsinki, Finland, AVA leverages social media to create viewer-driven channel branding as promised in the tagline of the AVA channel: “Let’s Create Together” (Luodaan yhdessä). The new Social TV broadcast workflow is facilitated by Orad 3Designer and Orad 3DPlay integrated with the Astucemedia Data Platform. MTV MEDIA uses Orad for graphics playout and Astucemedia Data Platform to manage data for channel bugs, headlines, uploaded pictures, tag lines, tweets, and likes with data from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets, creating a viewer-driven channel branding. “It was imperative for us that the end product has a dynamic, always updated, viewer-driven feeling, from the channel logo to pictures during commercial breaks, etc. The combination of Astucemedia Data Platform and Orad’s 3DPlay and 3Designer made it possible,” comments Tuomo Kulomaa, head of promotion at MTV MEDIA, a division of Bonnier AS.



AVA viewers participate in the channel’s Social TV broadcast experience by submitting personal photos, Twitter updates, Facebook likes and posts in response to weekly themes, such as My Favorite Shoes, a Moment in a Dog’s Life, Baking Breads, and Home Decor. In addition to other “created together” contributions that enrich AVA’s live broadcasts and website, viewers can design and submit original logos, comment on TV shows, and share recipes and stories. “In light of the paradigm shift from an analog to a digital media world, we decided to relaunch AVA as a 21st century channel that is shaped and influenced by content generated by the social media community,” said Tuomo Kulomaa.



The AVA re-launch also features a fresh, contemporary graphics package—including channel bugs, live squeezes, promos, and branding and topic-of-the-week elements—and realtime, data-driven templates designed by Astucemedia’s creative services group. The extensive AVA channel rebranding required Astucemedia to seamlessly integrate its data platform with the existing Orad broadcast graphics infrastructure: Orad 3Designer design software, 3DPlay graphics playout controller, and HDVG HD/SD rendering engine, as well as Harris ADC-100 automation.



“Our Astucemedia Data Platform streamlines the data integration process and reduces operational overhead at broadcast facilities by automating wherever possible,” said Thomas Desmeules, director of research and development at Astucemedia. “The AVA staff can use the Astucemedia Data Platform to schedule weekly themes, promote select Twitter hashtags and Facebook pages people should use, as well as review and modify viewer submissions for air,”said Desmeules. “Our data platform also filters voluminous tweets and posts to weed out inappropriate messages and highlight the best choices AVA staffers can air.”



About Astucemedia

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with an office in Dubai, UAE, Astucemedia is a full-service systems integrator specializing in the design and implementation of interactive broadcast graphics, real-time data integration, custom applications, as well as on-site training and technical support. Astucemedia’s international broadcast clients include: Aljazeera, MBC Al-Arabiya, SaudiTV, BahrainTV, Sky News Arabia, ABC, Fox Sports, CBS, TF1, TSR, Bloomberg, NDTV, Global News, and many more. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.astucemedia.com.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



