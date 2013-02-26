Sony’s New Collection of Cameras and Lenses Available From Top Photo Retailer, Adorama

New York, NY — February 26, 2013 –Adorama, the world’s only full-service destination for photo and electronics, now has available for pre-order the collection of cameras and lenses announced today from Sony, at Adorama.com. Sony’s offering includes three new models of its popular Cyber-shot point-and-shoot cameras, two new interchangeable-lens camera models and three new lenses.



Cyber-shot® models:

In the Cyber-shot line-up is the DSC-HX300, a great option for DSLR-conscious shooters. Featuring a 50x optical zoom, high-speed autofocus, full HD video, manual controls and 20.4 megapixels, this camera is a great option for shooters who want a camera to capture family events and vacations. The advanced 50x zoom provides exceptional clarity and details are easy to see on its 3.0-inch, high resolution, tilting LCD screen. The camera’s Sweep Panorama mode and Picture Effects enable users to make unique and creative images.



Also announced is the Cyber-shot DSC-TX30, a slim, stylishly designed compact camera that’s waterproof (up to 33 feet), dust-proof, freeze-proof and shock-proof. The 3.3-inch touch screen provides sharp detail on its OLED display, and with 18.2 megapixels, it performs well in low light. With additional features such as dual recording of still images and HD video, fast shooting at up to 10 frames per second, and three body colors to choose from (Pink, Orange or Black), the TX30 can be used for everything from vacations to a night on the town.



Sony’s third Cyber-shot model released today is the DSC-WX300, the model for anyone who wants high quality images and social sharing from a lightweight, compact camera. The WX300 boasts a 20x optical zoom, 18.2 megapixels and high speed autofocus even in low light. Share images online easily with wireless transfer to a smartphone or tablet, and dual record still frames and movies longer thanks to its improved battery life. Another colorful offering from Sony, this model is available in black, white or red.



Interchangeable-Lens Cameras:

The Sony NEX-3N is the world’s smallest and lightest interchangeable-lens digital camera of its type but still offers a host of advanced features including a 16.1 MP Exmor APS-C sensor and an updated, collapsible, SELP1650 lens with motor zoom lever and body control. Its 180-degree tilting LCD screen makes capturing images and full HD movies easy, and the built-in flash helps brighten subjects, although with advanced ISO sensitivity of up to 16,000, photographers will get clear images even in darker settings. The NEX-3N is an excellent option for anyone who wants a portable, compact, interchangeable-lens camera system.



For photographers who want to step up from compact digital still cameras, Sony is also releasing its SLT-A58K Digital SLR. This camera features the highest level image quality among entry-level models, with a newly developed Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor at approximately 20.1 effective megapixels and ability to shoot eight frames per second. Its advanced technology accelerates AF performance, making filming full HD video, at 1080, 60i or 24p resolutions, smooth and easy to focus. This model offers advanced noise reduction at its high ISO of 16,000, and offers both image stabilization and Auto Object Framing, which assist in delivering professional-looking results.



Completing the kit are a large, 2.7-inch tilt-able LCD screen, an advanced 15-point autofocus system, and the SAL-18552 lens.



New Sony Lenses:

A collection of three new lenses from Sony starts with the SAL18552 Zoom lens (included with the SLT-A58K Digital SLR kit). The SAL 18552 is a standard zoom lens, reaching 18 – 55 mm focal lengths and an f/3.5-5.6 aperture range. This 3x zoom lens is designed specifically for use with DSLRs that have an APS-C type sensor. Its compact dimensions, only 69mm in length, and light weight, at only 210 grams, make it extremely portable. Enhanced features include an improved rear lens element to reduce flare and ghosting; a new, smoother zoom mechanism, and silent autofocus operation with a built-in motor. Two aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion glass element are incorporated into the optics for improved contrast and resolution even to the edges of the lens.



Sony’s collaboration with Carl Zeiss® results in the new Panar T* 50mm, f/1.4 ZA lens, a full frame, large aperture, single focal length lens with an all new optical design that offers advanced power and contrast. Designed for digital SLT and NEX cameras, the new optical design is extremely effective at correcting aberrations and providing high contrast and sharpness even at a wide open aperture. Nine blades providing beautiful bokeh and built-in image stabilization only enhance the results of the images captured by a lens that uses the Carl Zeiss T* coating, which dramatically reduces internal reflections, virtually eliminating lens flare and internal reflections.



Sony’s third lens announcement is the super telephoto zoom, the SAL70400G2. The new G series lens, at 70 – 400 mm focal lengths and an aperture range of f/4-5.6, offers a new nano AR Coating with nano-precision structure. This proprietary Sony coating technology reduces the effects of reflection of the lens surface at a microscopic level, and dramatically reduces the amount of reflections entering the lens. Enhancements include a faster and more accurate autofocusing drive circuit, object tracking performance that’s four times faster than the current 70 – 400mm lens, and two extra-low dispersion glass elements to minimize chromatic aberration and provide sharp images with well-defined color. The SAL70400G2 lens also has nine aperture blades to provide a circular, defocusing effect when shooting at wide apertures, will focus as close as five feet to the subject, and offers a focus lock and focus range limiter for greater control.



Adorama is offering Sony’s new collection of cameras and lenses right now, through pre-order on its website, Adorama.com. An in-depth first look at the NEX-3N camera and the SLT-A58 lens is available online at the Adorama Learning Center.



