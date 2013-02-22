Anton/Bauer Introduces Solutions for Broadcast and Digital Media Pros at CABSAT 2013

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, FEBRUARY 21, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will exhibit several of its new portable power solutions for broadcast and digital media professionals at CABSAT 2013. Among the products on display at the Vitec Group Videocom stand (D8-20) will be the DIONIC®HD battery, Anton/Bauer Wireless System, AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor and several new Gold Mount® power solutions for the Blackmagic EF and MFT cinema cameras, Litepanels Hilio™ LED fixtures and Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit, Sola 4 and Sola 6 LEDs.

Anton/Bauer Wireless System

Anton/Bauer developed the Anton/Bauer Wireless Systemto provide all the pieces of equipment necessary for on-the-go/on-site applications. A compact and lightweight RF system, the Anton/Bauer Wireless System transmits a robust HD signal over great distances, all while being powered by Anton/Bauer Logic Series® batteries. The unit’s size makes it ideal for reality, ENG/EFP, college sports and live event coverage. The system offers users the flexibility to choose between 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. This also allows multiple cameras to transmit to one central receive site. The system has been certified with CE and FCC Part 15 and is compatible with IMT microLite HD Elite systems for handheld cameras.

AB Direct VU

CABSAT attendees can also get a closer look at the handheld COFDM receiver/monitor option for the RF system, the AB Direct VU. DVB-T compliant, the AB Direct VU is powered by any one of the company’s Logic Series batteries and offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb MPEG-2/MPEG-4 auto-detect decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions from up to 12 cameras on a bright nine-inch, 16:9 format true HD LCD screen with anti-glare technology, making it perfect for outdoor or indoor use. The Direct VU creates mobile capabilities that no other competitor can provide.

DIONIC HD

Anton/Bauer will also offer a closer look at the company’s newest battery, the DIONIC HD. Designed to power high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, the DIONIC HD is ideal for such digital cinema cameras as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa, the Vision Research Phantom series and more. The DIONIC HD weighs 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery and offers 25 percent more capacity than its predecessors, along with superior reliability and a legendary life cycle. It can run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours. Designed using the most innovative lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) cell technologies, the new DIONIC HD employs sixth-generation cell technology and provides unrivalled capacities with an extended warranty of three years.

Gold Mount Solutions

Anton/Bauer has recently introduced several new Gold Mount solutions. The QRC-BMD powers the Blackmagic Design EF and MFT cinema cameras. As the Blackmagic EF and MFT cinema cameras are equipped with internal batteries that last up to 90 minutes, Anton/Bauer developed the new QRC-BMD Gold Mount to provide users with virtually uninterrupted power. When paired with a battery, such as Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC HC, the QRC-BMD can provide the camera with 91Wh of power for four hours. The new Gold Mount has also been designed to include Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate and two PowerTap outlets to power additional accessories, such as monitors and recorders, easily.

The QRC-HILIO Gold Mount was designed to power Litepanels’ Hilio™ LED fixture in applications where DC power is essential. The QRC-HILIO allows users to snap two Anton/Bauer Logic Series batteries onto the back of the Hilio, providing a convenient and lightweight field lighting kit. As an added benefit, Anton/Bauer’s integrated hot-swap feature provides uninterrupted lighting throughout the production day.

To help power the newest Litepanels Sola kits, Anton/Bauer has introduced the QRC-LG Gold Mount. The QRC-LG provides the flexibility and added convenience to the Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit, Sola 4 and Sola 6 LEDs. Integrated into the Gold Mount design is the Manfrotto™ Mini Clamp, which allows the QRC-LG to be mounted to a variety of lighting stands. What’s more, the QRC-LG has three PowerTap outputs, giving each Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit, Sola 4 and Sola 6 the ability to be powered from one Anton/Bauer Logic Series battery, making for a truly portable lighting system.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and medical technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.