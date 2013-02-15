New Wohler Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform

The Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform offers a highly efficient solution for transcoding, standards conversion, and audio processing in applications including loudness correction, quality control, and distribution of media while also integrating with traffic, businessprocess, and rights management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) parallel-processing engine, which excels at providing faster-than-real-time content transformation, particularly for long-form content requiring multiple processes to be run concurrently. Intelligent automation of workflow processes coupled with close integration of best-of-breed plug-ins such as Cinnafilm's Tachyon(TM), Interra's Baton(TM) and Linear Acoustic(R) AERO.file(R), enables the versatile operation needed to manage everything from multiplatform transcoding and standards conversion to more complex processing such as mixed-cadence correction, video optimization, and audio-loudness conformance.

Wohler will also demonstrate its newest file-based appliance solutions, including WohlerLoudness, WohlerCoder, and WohlerConverter

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGridDashboard.zip

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid(TM) Dashboard

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGrid_speed.zip

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform

AMP1-MADIe Audio Monitor

The Wohler AMP1-MADIe is an in-rack portable MADI unit with Ethernet control and configuration. Ideal for sports production and other live broadcasts, the new system can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Designed specifically for customers requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments. Two models will be on display, demonstrating support for either multimode or single-mode fiber connections in addition to standard copper on BNC.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-MADIe.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP1-MADIe Front Panel

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new dual-input SDI audio monitor offers broadcasters high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced analog outputs. The monitor offers a number of convenient capabilities including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections, gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both analog outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs, pass-through of both SDI inputs, and reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-16M_New.zip

Image Caption: AMP1-16M

New Additions to the DVM MPEG Video Monitor Line

At the 2013 NAB Show, Wohler will showcase three new additions to its DVM family of video monitors including the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10-inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide convenient, at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, and MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams. The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI(R) video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Photo link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/DVM-3270.zip

Photo Caption: Wohler DVM-3270 MPEG Video Monitor

HDM-170 Full-HD Wide-Viewing-Angle Monitor

Offering a full feature set, the Wohler HDM-170 is a cost-effective, reliable 17-inch HD/SD-SDI video monitor that is perfect for viewing the many feeds in mobile trucks, news and transmission control rooms, duplication facilities, and postproduction houses. The HDM-170 offers display features including in-screen labeling, tally, time code, format display, waveform, vectorscope, and safe area/title display markers, and it provides a host of audio tools including level metering, headphone output, and built-in speaker monitoring of its dual stereo analog inputs or SDI embedded audio.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDM170.zip

Photo Caption: HDM-170 Full-HD Wide-Viewing-Angle Monitor

Multi-Display Solutions

Wohler will showcase several multi-display solutions that simplify configuration and layout in space-constrained applications. The RMQ Series quad-split video monitors allow users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 1920x1080 LED backlit screen. RMQ Series monitors enable broadcasters to mix and match 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI(R) inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications and are available in 23-inch, 20-inch, and 17-inch screen sizes. Wohler's RMV16 multiviewer supports a cost-saving approach to monitoring while giving users the freedom to change their screen configurations on a dime. The unit accepts inputs including analog composite video, component, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and even 3G, and it can provide outputs in VGA, DVI, and HDMI formats. The 1-RU model supports up to 16 inputs and eight outputs. With no restriction on signal source grouping, the operator can send any signal to any display at any scale. Each screen layout and configuration can be stored to a given preset.

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RMQ-230-3G.zip

Image Caption: RMQ-230

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RMV16Series.zip

Image Caption: RMV16-4C

Company Quote:

"As broadcasters and other media companies take on the challenge of multiplatform content delivery, they are using the Wohler RadiantGrid content transformation solution to establish intelligent file-based workflows with faster-than-real-time transcoding, conversion, and QC. At the 2013 NAB Show, we'll demonstrate how, with the unparalleled speed, agility, and scalability of this powerful tool, users are well-equipped to meet the growing demand for multiplatform delivery of digital media." -- Don Bird, Chief Marketing Officer, Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.