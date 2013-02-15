Thomson Video Networks Introduces RD6000

Newest Integrated Receiver Decoder Supports Full Range of MPEG Contribution Applications

RENNES, France -- Feb. 13, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced the launch of the RD6000, a multi-format integrated receiver decoder (IRD) developed for a wide range of MPEG contribution applications. The RD6000 supports high-quality contribution video feeds for all satellite and telecom contribution networks, offering full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis.

The system is ideal for MPEG contribution applications ranging from carriers providing circuits between regional studios and central playout facilities, to backhaul contribution circuits for occasional uses such as sports coverage, and to distribution from playout centers to broadcasting head-ends.

The RD6000 features inputs for DVB-S/S2, IP gigabit Ethernet, and ASI to accommodate the full range of transmission media. The system decodes up to eight stereo audio channels in all major formats including MPEG Audio, Dolby(R) Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E, and AAC. Out of the box, the RD6000 supports SD 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 formats with software licenses available for HD 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit. No additional hardware is required for the software upgrades.

"Combined with our ViBE CP6000 encoding platform, the RD6000 is the high-quality solution to the video contribution challenges of broadcasters and content providers today and tomorrow," said Hervé Congard, chief operating officer at Thomson Video Networks. "As an easy-to-operate decoder with software-based licensing, the RD6000 is flexible and cost-effective -- enabling future-proof deployments and reducing operators' CAPEX."

In addition, the RD6000 offers built-in automatic input redundancy, switching automatically to a predefined backup feed in the event of an input failure. For IP feeds, the RD6000 performs SMPTE-2022 forward error correction to ensure service availability in the case of network disturbance.

###

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/RD6000.zip

Photo Caption: RD6000 Contribution Receiver Decoder