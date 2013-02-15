Adorama Now Shipping the Flashpoint Battery Pack for Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light

New York, NY – February 15, 2013 – Adorama, the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, is now selling the new Flashpoint Battery Pack for Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light. Perfect for on-location shooting, the Flashpoint Battery Pack is designed for on-the-go use with the Flashpoint Ring Light Complete Kit – 400 w/s, introduced by Adorama in January 2013. Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint Battery Pack for Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light, at price points lower than competing name brands like ProMaster and Lastolite.



Flashpoint Battery Pack for Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light Specifications:

• Battery type: Lithium

• Battery charging: Power cable 230v

• Charging time: 2.5 hours

• Recycle time: 2-5 seconds

• Dimensions: 25x20x11 cm / 9.8”x7.8”x4.3”

• Maximum power: 600Ws

• Output terminals: 2

• Number of flashes: 200-400

• Weight: 2.7 kg / 2.2 lb

• Ready light indicator: Yes

• Remaining battery indicator: Yes

• Includes: Battery (24V, 3800mAh), Strap, Battery charger with power cable, 2x Power cable for strobes (4m / 13.1ft)



Retailing at a special price of 350 USD (regularly 395 USD), the Flashpoint Battery Pack is a camera bag essential for any photographer on location. To learn more about prepping for on-location shoots, please visit the Adorama Learning Center.



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Battery Pack for Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light is retailing at a special price of 350 USD (regularly 395 USD). It is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



About Adorama

ADORAMA: More than a camera store.

Adorama is more than a camera store. It is one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers serving customers for over 30 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to a global destination for photography and imaging. Adorama’s vast product offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix) and pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company) and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free Learning Resources for photographers.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web,” Internet Retailers Top 100, and in Consumer Reports as a leading Photography & Electronic Retailer.



Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com/.



