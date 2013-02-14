Digital Alert Systems at the 2013 NAB Show:

At the 2013 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight its range of next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies designed to span all aspects of EAS and CAP requirements. The company will showcase its award-winning DASDEC(TM) series of integrated EAS/CAP devices, which have been upgraded with a host of new features including an improved user interface -- enhanced with expanded filtering options -- that streamlines setup and improves operation and support for multi-language CAP messages. Fully integrated models start at just $1,995, offering broadcasters the benefit of proven performance, as well as support from a proven manufacturer and innovator.

Furthering Digital Alert Systems' reputation for EAS/CAP innovations, the company will showcase a multichannel and multilingual playout from a combined DASDEC-II device and the award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher. This potent combination enables five independent and simultaneous EAS playouts, program switching, and control for multistream requirements. If a station needs English on one channel and Spanish on another, or even French, English, and Spanish all at once, its no problem for the DASDEC/MultiPlayer combination.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

New DASEOC Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

At the 2013 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will showcase the new DASEOC "M" series. These FCC-certified and FEMA IPAWS-conformant devices represent the only fully integrated EAS/CAP equipment capable of simultaneously providing all four EAS and CAP functions: CAP Message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Simultaneous alert origination to both EAS and CAP servers avoids message duplication, and the single-unit, single-interface approach means emergency managers wont need to purchase separate and disparate systems. They need just one device, one solution with the DASEOC. Readily integrated into Web, satellite, and wireless systems, the DASEOC also promotes interoperability with a wide range of third-party applications and services, and it provides emergency managers with the most advanced text-to-speech capabilities available in the marketplace.

DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

The DASDEC(TM)-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP management in a fully integrated package. Packed with powerful features, the DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. A true browser-based interface facilitates simultaneous access by multiple users while making it easier than ever for broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS/CAP functions remotely. Up to four non-bridging Ethernet ports enable easy integration in the modern facility. Ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in enhancement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

The DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols, so broadcasters can integrate the system with a wide variety of new and existing third-party equipment. Built on IP-based technology, the DASDEC-II is engineered to accommodate future emergency messaging requirements through simple software upgrades. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multi-interface applications.

DASDEC's MultiStation(TM) Software With Multilingual Text-To-Speech

New for the 2013 NAB Show is the DASDEC's MultiStation(TM) software with Multilingual Text-To-Speech (TTS). Adding MultiStation to any DASDEC(TM) device provides sequential forwarding and selectable TTS conversions. Now CAP messages with multiple language blocks can be selected to play back on specific stations with a high-quality TTS conversion. Combined with MultiStation software, one DASDEC-II system can replace five separate encoder/decoder sets, in turn reducing wiring, rack space, and power requirements.

MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel EAS Audio Player and Program Switcher

The award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher eliminates one-channel-at-a-time limitations by providing multiple and completely independent EAS switching, playout, and control that meet the EAS requirements of multiple program streams. Networked to a DASDEC(TM) with MultiStation(TM) software for management and logging, the MultiPlayer is configurable for analog or AES switching of up to four independent program streams and multiple GPIOs for each channel make facility integration easy. The MultiPlayer, DASDEC, and MultiStation software provides the lowest cost-per-independent stream for multistream EAS/CAP coverage available.

DASDEC(TM)-II Models DASLC and DASLCR

Providing core EAS/CAP functionality, the DASLC and DASLCR from Digital Alert Systems offer dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact, low-cost package equipped with key features that continue to make the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency alert platform a popular choice among broadcasters. Starting at only $1,995, the DASLC is a full-featured, next-generation integrated EAS/CAP system available for little more than any short-term CAP converter or solution. The DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package.

