Global Evangelism Television Optimizes New File-Based Workflow With NVerzion Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 14, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Christian-based organization John Hagee Ministries (JHM) has selected an end-to-end NVerzion automation system to control its IP-based Internet television network, Global Evangelism Television (GETV). The all-digital, highly scalable automation solution enables JHM to seamlessly transition from a costly, tape-based environment to a high-speed, file-based workflow that is more cost-effective and efficient for producing 24/7 HD television content.

JHM provides GETV subscribers with a combination of live and on-demand television content that can be viewed worldwide on any device, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices. By eliminating tape from its broadcast operations, the organization has been able to significantly speed up its workflow. The new automation system features an intuitive, software-based user interface that gives station engineers the freedom to set a file-based schedule. By eliminating the need to load tapes and constantly monitor the schedule, JHM is able to significantly reduce its operating expenses.

"Transitioning from a tape-based to file-based workflow meant we needed a reliable automation solution that was sophisticated yet easy to use," said Woody Hukill, chief engineer, Global Evangelism Television. "NVerzion's automation system was highly recommended by other broadcasters, who have experienced their reliability firsthand. The setup of the file-based structure was fairly simple and straightforward, and most importantly, the NVerzion system plays our programming on time, delivering the high quality of content that our viewers expect."

The complete NVerzion system includes: NControlMC Master Control transmission playlists; NGest professional dubbing and recording software application; NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming; NBase SQL media database manager; NView database viewer; Ethernet Machine Control; NTime event scheduling application; and NConvert manual and automated traffic interface.

"Any time a broadcaster transitions to a tapeless workflow, you hear about the operational efficiencies they experience, but there are many complex processes involved with a file-based workflow," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "In order to realize those efficiencies, JHM required a fail-proof, automated control system that was powerful enough to support its current operations, as well as any additional future channels. Our end-to-end automation system handles the most critical day-to-day tasks for GETV so that the broadcaster and its viewers enjoy a flawless production."

Through robust hardware and software components, the comprehensive automation solution provides JHM with a reliable and completely fault-tolerant backup solution that ensures GETV will remain on-air around the clock. The system's highly scalable infrastructure will enable JHM to easily add another broadcast network in the future as subscriber demand for GETV content increases.

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

