MOSART, News, SKY NEWS, Australian News Channel, Newscast Automation, Newsroom

Large Mosart installation is first in Australia and Oceania

BERGEN, Norway -- Feb. 5, 2013 -- Mosart Medialab today announced that Australian News Channel (ANC) is equipping its SKY NEWS NATIONAL, SKY NEWS BUSINESS, SKY NEWS WEATHER, and SKY NEWS New Zealand control rooms with Mosart(R) newscast automation. The sizeable deployment of Mosart software includes the installation of four systems, three for Sydney, Australia and the fourth for Auckland, New Zealand. All four of the SKY NEWS production control rooms are located in Sydney, with links to studio centres in Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Auckland for remote production.

"We pride ourselves on adopting new technologies that allow us to provide an unrivalled service to more Australians and New Zealanders," said Australian News Channel CEO Angelos Frangopoulos. "When it came time to invest in new studio infrastructure, we looked at all available newscast automation systems, and only one appeared to us to provide the flexibility, quality, and engineering robustness that works in a full scale 24-hour news environment."

Mosart automation is designed to meet the requirements of up-to-the-minute live news, sports, weather, talk shows, and bulletins. The system accepts inputs from leading newsroom computer systems and works with broadcast systems and devices to give operators efficient control, as well as the time and flexibility they need to add the human touch to their broadcasts.

The ANC installation of Mosart enables the production of multiple services for multiple channels out of multiple Mosart control rooms. While SKY NEWS, Australia and the SKY NEWS BUSINESS and SKY NEWS WEATHER channels will be produced entirely out of Sydney facilities, news production for New Zealand will be managed by editorial staff based in New Zealand. The Mosart automation system and all broadcast equipment located in Sydney will be accessible to New Zealand editorial staff -- 1,337 miles (2,151 km) away -- through a local Mosart user interface. As a result, all four SKY NEWS channels can collaborate more efficiently in delivering a consistent, high-quality 24-hour news product.

"SKY NEWS has recognized that a smart investment in technology is key to the effective operation of a broadcast news organization, and the company's significant commitment to Mosart automation is a powerful affirmation of the reliability and robustness of our product, even in fast-paced live production environments," said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab. "We're excited about this first installation in Oceania and look forward to continued growth with SKY NEWS and other partners in the region."

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

About Australian News Channel

Australian News Channel owns and operates SKY NEWS, Australia and New Zealand's leading multi-platform, multi-channel 24-hour news supplier. SKY NEWS Australia commenced its 24-hour news service in 1996, becoming the first Australian television news channel. Since that first broadcast, SKY NEWS has grown to become an essential part of the Australian media landscape.

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/AngelosFrangopoulos.zip

Photo Caption: Angelos Frangopoulos, Australian News Channel Chief Executive Officer

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/SKYNEWS.zip

Photo Caption: SKY NEWS