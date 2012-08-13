TRT Turkey Relied on Orad’s PlayMaker Slow-Motion Replay Server for Olympic Productions

August 13, 2012 — Turkish national broadcaster TRT relied extensively on Orad’s PlayMaker super slow-motion replay servers with Orbit real-time storage for its Olympic and major football productions. PlayMaker and Orbit provided TRT the tapeless workflow necessary for fast-paced Olympic and sports environments.



For its Olympic coverage, TRT utilized PlayMaker’s unique flexible eight-channel configuration to ingest multiple satellite feeds for fast highlight editing, as well as playout craft editing of files, clips, editorials, news stories, headline sports news, and more. Clipping and logging of material for NLE environments were done in DVC Pro HD. TRT used PlayMaker’s PlayNet feature to browse through the remote server clip list and select one to preview, copy, or playback instantly. Orbit provided TRT with an additional 50 terabytes of real-time shared storage.



