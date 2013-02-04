Jünger Audio Deliver Consistent Audio Levels For PT Link Net

Jakarta-based cable television and Internet provider PT Link Net has chosen Jünger Audio’s internationally acclaimed Loudness control technology to manage the audio across 80 television channels.

Link Net is a major player in the Indonesian market, offering 110 Standard Definition and 30 High Definition channels, including one 3D channel. As well as providing cable television services, Link Net also offers Broadband Internet and OTT services to customers in Jakarta Surabaya and Bali. Its parent company, PT First Media, delivers 4G wireless and Media Production services and is currently in the process of implementing DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 services.

With numerous content streams to contend with, Link Net needed a reliable and consistent solution that would allow it to automatically adjust audio levels from incoming content sources.

Desmond Poon, Link Net’s Chief Technology Officer, says: “Different content providers have different incoming audio levels and the audio levels within some channels also vary significantly. As a result, our customers were experiencing varying audio levels when switching between channels and, quite understandably, they were finding this very annoying.”

To solve this problem, Link Net has installed five Jünger Audio C8000 Digital Audio Modular Processing systems, which comprise multiple DSP, I/O interface cards and frames that can easily be configured to provide broadcasters with a customised system to suit their specific requirements. Each C8000 system incorporates Jünger Audio’s renowned Level Magic™ II algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU 1770 (versions 1 and 2), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32 and EBU R128. Based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source, Level Magic™ II can easily and automatically adjust audio levels from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion.

“The Jünger Audio C8000 systems have been installed at our new Cable TV Headend in Berita Satu Plaza, Jakarta, where they are now levelling audio across 80 of our channels,” Desmond Poon adds. “The new Headend was commissioned in January and so far the Jünger Audio units are performing as specified, with the result that audio levels between all 80 channels are now properly aligned. We are continuing to monitor their performance but to date are very happy with the results we are achieving.”

Peter Poers, managing Director of Jünger Audio, adds: “Maintaining loudness consistency has now become a major issue for the broadcast industry and one that particularly affects playout facilities. We are delighted that Link Net has successfully solved its audio leveling issues using our Loudness control technology.”

