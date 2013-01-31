Sound Devices 664 Field Production Mixer Receives Nomination for The Cinema Audio Society’s Technical Achievement Award

Reedsburg, wi, JANUARY 31, 2013— Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, is pleased to announce that its 664 Production Mixer has been nominated for a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the production category.

The 664 Field Production Mixer is the new flagship in Sound Devices’ line of portable audio mixers. The intuitive 664 has six input channels and four output buses. All inputs and outputs are recordable to both CF and SD cards. This unprecedented amount of I/O connectivity and recording capability makes the 664 perfect for any portable production application.

“It is an honor and privilege to once again be nominated for a Technical Achievement Award by the Cinema Audio Society,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “Being recognized by such a prestigious organization confirms our efforts to continue to bring innovative, industry-leading products to market.”

The 664 has six ultra-low noise, high-dynamic-range analog inputs. These transformer-less preamps accept mic- or line-level signals, and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim controls and direct outputs. Input connectors 1 and 6 can be selected to accept AES42 or AES3 digital signals

In complex multi-camera productions, output flexibility is essential. The 664 can send its main left/right outputs to three cameras simultaneously. Two additional output buses, X1 and X2, appear on balanced TA3 connectors. AES3 digital outputs are individually selected to appear on the main XLR and multi-pin output connectors.

The 664 can record each of its inputs and four output buses for 10 record tracks. Recordings are saved to CompactFlash and SD cards. Recordings are either 16- or 24-bit broadcast WAV files, with extensive metadata. All popular production sampling rates are supported. When used with a CL-6 Input Expander, the 664 records 16 tracks, 12 inputs and four output buses.

The mixer's built-in, rock-steady Ambient time code generator allows multiple devices to operate in synchronization. The 664 can operate as a time code master clock, or its clock can be jammed from an external time code. A helpful time code compare utility shows the difference between internal and external time codes.

This year’s winners will be announced at the 49th annual CAS Awards on Saturday, February 16th at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.