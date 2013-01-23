Sencore Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

MRD 5800 Receiver/Decoder

Sencore's new MRD 5800 advanced modular receiver/decoder supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides H.264, MPEG-2, 4:2:2, 4:2:0, 10-bit, and 8-bit decoding with effortless automatic detection and configuration. Field-upgradable software licensing enables a pay-as-you-grow approach to better video quality, and with full HD decoding and output up to and including 1080p60 and 3G SDI outputs, the operator can be confident that the system is truly "future-proof." The MRD 5800 offers up to eight PIDs of audio decoding to deal with the multichannel, multilingual environment of live-event coverage. The system is ideal for many types of contribution environments, including large-venue OB productions, satellite trucks, and fixed-point contribution, as well as high-end distribution in which tools such as 4:2:2 chroma sampling are in use. The MRD 5800 provides ASI, satellite, RF, and IP input options, and supports full use of SMPTE 2022 (CoP3) forward-error correction.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/MRD5800.zip

Caption: MRD 5800 Receiver/Decoder

MRD 4400 Receiver/Decoder

Sencore's new MRD 4400 is a cost-effective SD decoder capable of being upgraded to HD via a software license. It supports decoding of H.264 and MPEG-2 video to broadcast-quality outputs via SDI and composite interfaces. With up to four audio services, distributors can meet upcoming descriptive video requirements while still supporting surround or alternate language services. Multiple input options such as satellite, ASI, IP, and 8VSB ensure the 4400 will easily interface into any monitoring and/or operational video distribution application. The system also allows operators to demodulate, de-encapsulate, encapsulate, and decode simultaneously for local processing and re-encode requirements.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SENCORE/4400-front.zip

Caption: MRD 4400 Receiver/Decoder

TXS 8600 Transcoder

On display at the 2013 NAB Show will be the TXS 8600, which offers high-density, multiprofile encoding and transcoding for real-time adaptive bit rate video-streaming. The TXS 8600 is ideal for delivering live events to millions of simultaneous over-the-top (OTT) viewers and building virtual multichannel cable tier offerings for OTT video services. The TXS 8600 supports all the popular codecs, containers, and adaptive bit rate protocols needed to move content to any display device, including Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Apple(R) HLS, Adobe(R) HDS, MPEG-2, H.264, MPEG-DASH, and more. The TXS 8600 is part of Sencore's comprehensive line of streaming products that includes a multiunit management system (TXS 8000), a file-to-file encoder/transcoder (TXS 8400), and a dedicated stream segmentation processor (TXS 8200).

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/TXS8600.zip

Caption: TXS 8600 Transcoder

SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator

The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. The modulator's intuitive user and remote interfaces ensure fast setup and effortless system integration, as well as quick field operation when time is most critical. Supporting ASI and IP inputs, the latest software release also adds TR 101 290 analysis and programmable failover capabilities for high-confidence integration into an always-on head-end environment. A rich mix of built-in and optional features ensures the operator has the needed functionality and ability to access advanced modes when required. The SMD 989 platform supports six-input VCM multistream without the need for external stream "aggregators," and it offers advanced S2 modes such as 8PSK, 16APSK, and 32APSK that optimize transponder use and minimize operating expense.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/SMD_989.zip

Caption: SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator

VB330 10G Core Monitoring Blade

The VB330 probe is the flagship of Sencore's award-winning VideoBRIDGE monitoring product line. Recent advancements in network technology and increased use of IP technology have made the VB330 an essential tool for monitoring 10GB media ports and quickly identifying issues throughout the network. The system can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the capability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central head-ends and network backbone architectures. Recently added features include the ability to monitor hundreds of streams for ETR 101 290 compliance, as well as hundreds of OTT streams to ensure seamless delivery. The VB330 can be controlled directly via HTTP using a standard Web browser, or it can be part of a VideoBRIDGE controller system that includes other VideoBRIDGE devices.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sencore/VB330.zip

Caption: VB330 10G Core Monitoring Blade

Sencore Quote:

"At the 2013 NAB Show, we're looking forward to demonstrating our latest innovations for video delivery and signal transmission, including our new MRD 5800 and 4400 models featuring full 1080p60 decode and output capabilities. Both are examples of the innovation and reliability we've built into every Sencore product, giving today's media enterprises the tools they need to manage, monitor, and distribute high-quality and error-free content across multiple devices." -- Joe Sucharda, Vice President of Marketing at Sencore

Company Overview

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.