Zenverge Content Networking IC to Support New ARRIS Advanced Headless Video Gateway

LAS VEGAS (The Consumer Electronics Show) -- Jan. 9, 2013 -- Zenverge, a leading developer of advanced content networking ICs, today announced it has been selected for its ZN200 silicon by ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) for use in the ARRIS MG2402 Video Gateway that uses XG5 and Reference Design Kit (RDK) specifications developed by Comcast. The Zenverge solution that supports the gateway/client architectures will be on display in the Palazzo(R) Hotel, January 8 - 11.

"ARRIS is focused on maintaining a leadership position in this gateway/client transformation by providing the most advanced, intuitive video gateway solutions in the industry," said Derek Elder, senior vice president and general manager of the ARRIS CPE Business Unit. "Zenverge's ZN200 content networking ICs complement our gateway strategy by providing a highly reliable video processing solution to help support the ARRIS MG2402 Gateway."

As consumer demand for video content anywhere, anytime, and on any connected device continues to grow at a rapid pace, today's pay-TV operators are in need of next-generation technologies that will lower the cost of multiscreen content delivery while enabling them to adapt to new business models. Advanced content networking ICs such as the ZN200 resolve these issues by allowing operators to support a wide range of connected devices, varying compression formats, different resolutions, and a multitude of other complexities involved with delivering multiscreen video content.

"We're excited to have been selected by ARRIS for its MG2402 Video Gateway," said Amir Mobini, CEO and president, Zenverge. "Consumers today demand a consistent user experience across a wide range of devices. Our ZN200 provides a mature and established solution for ARRIS to effectively process and support many independent profile streams to support multiiscreen in the home."

The ZN200 will be on display at The Palazzo Hotel during CES 2013.

About Zenverge

Zenverge is a fabless semiconductor company devoted to accelerating consumer access to next generation digital content and services. The company is a leading developer of Content Networking ICs built around the patented TransAll" technology, a core requirement for next generation video services gateways. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

