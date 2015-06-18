NYC Sync Sound Owners Sell Digital Cinema to Warner Bros.

Principles Bill Marino and Ken Hahn Retain Sync Sound Creative Center

Pictured (L-R) are Sync Sound founders and owners Ken Hahn and Bill Marino.

Sync Sound's founders and principles Bill Marino and Ken Hahn have sold their nearby midtown Manhattan facility Digital Cinema, LLC to Warner Bros. Since opening in 1997, Digital Cinema has provided mixing and sound editorial services for feature film and television and is home to New York City's largest feature mixing stage.



"We chose the name Digital Cinema almost 20 years ago because we anticipated the switch from magnetic sprocketed audio systems to digital audio in post-production." During the recent two-year collaboration, Marino and Hahn built out eight new sound design and picture editing suites, added an additional mix stage, ADR stage, and worked with Warner Bros. to re-equip the existing re-recording stage. Digital Cinema has provided sound facilities for many major motion pictures including, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Into the Woods, Her and The Giver.



Marino and Hahn will continue to operate their flagship Sync Sound (r) audio post-production facility, which opened in 1984. Co-owner Ken Hahn said, "For over thirty years, Bill and I have had the privilege of collaborating with some of the most creative and talented people in the business of producing programing for television and features. We look at this as the beginning of a new chapter at Sync Sound." Current projects at the bustling facility include Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and FX's The Americans.



During the past decade, the Sync Sound neighborhood has seen a transformation from a warehouse district to a vibrant residential scene with an abundance of restaurants and a lively nightlife. Hahn commented on his company's continuing leadership in Manhattan's highly competitive post-production market, "The community changes around here have really invigorated our post-production business, but we also realize that our creative talent is as important as the latest technology. We encourage our clientele to draw on our talent pool for their projects here at Sync Sound or to take them off-site when it makes sense logistically."



ABOUT SYNC SOUND

Established in 1984 by and Ken Hahn and Bill Marino, Sync Sound, Inc. is a leading audio post production company that provides creative audio services and facilities including Mixing, Sound Design, ADR and Foley for television, documentary and feature films. Past credits include: 30 Rock, Great Performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Pee Wee's Playhouse, The Barbara Walters Specials, The Three Tenors, Oz, Pearl Jam Unplugged, and The Beatles Revolution. 212-246-5580 http://www.SyncSound.com