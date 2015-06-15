MOOV Deploys ChyronHego's Next-Generation Lyric(TM) Solution for BT Sport's New 4K Ultra High-Definition Graphics Service

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- June 15, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that its next-generation Lyric(TM) graphics creation solution has been deployed as the ultra high-definition (UHD) graphics infrastructure of choice for MOOV and BT Sport's new UHD service, which was announced on June 9. The ChyronHego solutions have been integral components in numerous proof-of-concept UHD broadcasts staged by MOOV and BT Sport in recent months.

"We have been developing our UHD delivery strategy since IBC last year, and part of our challenge has been syncing up the best technologies and partners to support the UHD rollout. We feel we made an ideal choice with ChyronHego's Lyric," said Duncan Foot, managing director, MOOV. "MOOV has worked closely with the BT Sport and ChyronHego teams through an intensive cycle of design and performance optimization. We have amassed an amazing amount of UHD expertise over the past six months, and hand on heart, I have to say our UHD output is world-class."

BT Sports has staged numerous UHD events so far this year, each receiving much industry attention. Some of the events include the NBA Global Games in London, the FA Cup semi-finals and Trophy and Vase events at Wembley, the first-ever UHD broadcast of a premiership match for the English Premier League that was broadcast to homes in the U.K., and the Aviva Premiership Finals.

In the coming months, MOOV will cover additional events in UHD including the UEFA Champions League football matches, Premier League football, Aviva Premiership Rugby, Scottish Premier League football, and the FIM MotoGP Silverstone Circuit.

In preparation for these events, ChyronHego worked closely with MOOV to support the design and testing of 4K Lyric templates early in the production cycle. ChyronHego supplied MOOV with two of the world's first UHD-enabled Lyric production systems equipped with next-generation I/O boards in order to support the ultra-high-performance rendering required by the UHDTV production.

"4K challenges data throughput and performance exponentially compared with HD. It is very satisfying to see Lyric stepping up to that challenge," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "Our objective is to provide our users with a relevant production workflow that allows them to meet the demands of HD, 4K, and beyond and to transition seamlessly between these vastly different performance needs -- with the ability to create and stage in a conventional environment and also go to air in full 4K."

Kjellin added: "As one of Europe's fastest growing broadcast graphics service providers, MOOV have done an outstanding job of proving how easily and cost-effectively UHD graphics can be created using Lyric. It was a pleasure to offer our support on these groundbreaking BT Sport productions, each one a true milestone event for 4K in Europe. Through our close partnership with MOOV and BT Sport, we have confirmed that Lyric is truly state of the art in live UHD production graphics."

