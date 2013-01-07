Anton/Bauer Honored with Academy Award® for Scientific and Technical Achievement

Cine VCLX Portable Power System Recognized for Contributing Significant Value to the Making of Motion Pictures

BEVERLY HILLS, JANUARY 7, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce that its CINE VCLX Portable Power System has been honored with a Scientific and Engineering Award (Academy Plaque) from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S®). Representatives from the company will accept this prestigious award at the annual A.M.P.A.S® Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, taking place on Saturday, February 9, 2013. Anton/Bauer engineers Joe Murtha, William Frederick and Jim Markland have been recognized for their design and creation of the CINE VCLX.

A.M.P.A.S® Scientific and Technical Awards honor those technologies and solutions that have demonstrated a proven record of contributing significant value to the process of making motion pictures. Understanding the unique needs of film and digital cinema production, Anton/Bauer designed the CINE VCLX power system to provide ultimate power performance, extended run times and flexibility. Solving a common production dilemma, the CINE VCLX series allows users to not only power cameras, but also the supplementary equipment, such as lighting, required for production. Thanks to the safety and high-power-draw performance of the Nickel Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) cell chemistry technology found in the CINE VCLX series, this one solution can handle the specific needs of 24V film, 14V video and 28V digital cinema equipment, plus all accessories. Anton/Bauer CINE batteries also feature a RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run time and a visual LED warning indicator, which is activated when 15 minutes of run time remain.

“We could not be more pleased to have received such a distinguished honor for the CINE VCLX Portable Power System,” says Dan Fitzpatrick, general manager, Anton/Bauer. “Our engineering team consistently strives to create solutions that are specific to the needs of our end users. The CINE VCLX has become an industry standard, powerful enough to safely and reliably run cameras such as the ARRI® ALEXA for more than four hours, while also powering 200W HMI lights, LED panels and portable microwave units. There’s no greater stamp of approval than recognition from The Academy®.”

Portions of the Scientific and Technical Awards presentation will be included in the telecast of the Academy Awards® for outstanding film achievements of 2012 on Sunday, February 24, 2013, at the Dolby Theatre™ at Hollywood & Highland Center®, and televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscar presentation also will be televised live in more than 225 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and medical technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.