University of North Texas Students Get Creative With Pro Sound Effects

NEW YORK, NY - More and more schools around the globe have come to demand next level solutions to serve professional, contemporary sound effects content to their many students and faculty with affordable, non-commercial licensing. One such school is the University of North Texas, where Brenda Jaskulske relies on Pro Sound Effects for the school’s sound effects needs in the Department of Media Arts.

“UNT Media Arts students learn how to effectively produce a variety of media content, from narrative and documentary digital cinema to television, radio, corporate media and beyond,” says Jaskulske. “The work they create not only helps open doors for them in the industry, but also often ends up at film festivals, screenings, and on the air, garnering local, state and national awards.”

Some 1,700 students majoring in UNT’s Bachelor of Arts in Media Arts, Bachelor of Arts in Converged Broadcast Media, Master of Fine Arts, and Master of Arts degree programs have come to rely on the Pro Sound Effects Library for the variety of sounds, the quality of the recordings and the ease of use. The variety of content, from historical and nature sounds to urban and contemporary soundscapes and more, supports the wide variety of production projects found in a university media arts setting. And with special student pricing, students may affordably purchase the SFX rights for their productions for use post-graduation.

“Production students are required to take audio classes and quickly learn how important great audio is to any project, regardless of the medium,” adds Jaskulske. “From recording clean audio in the field, to obtaining the perfect music and finding the right sound effects for the action and mood, we provide the tools to help them get creative and take their productions to the next level.

Because each element of audio production - voice, music and sound effects - are important, we want the best tools we can get at the most affordable price for our students at the University of North Texas.”

Pro Sound Effects curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.