iStreamPlanet Announces New RTMP-Based Live Streaming Video Services

RTMP Services Open Up Live-Linear Opportunities for Traditional and Emerging Broadcasters

LAS VEGAS -- Jan. 3, 2013 -- iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live and on-demand streaming video solutions, announced today that the company is adding new RTMP-based global acquisition, ingest, and publishing capabilities to its portfolio of live streaming video services. These new capabilities enable broadcasters of all sizes to target a rapidly growing audience tuning in to live content on IP-connected devices. The new services include the ability to acquire a live video source via single-bit-rate RTMP and output multiple-bit-rate RTMP streams, along with the ability to package RTMP streams in Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for targeting iOS devices.

"IP-based RTMP acquisition helps to reduce the cost and complexity of live video streaming, and allows for content acquisition from practically anywhere in the world," said Lou Greco, executive vice president of global sales and service at iStreamPlanet. "In addition to traditional satellite and fiber acquisition, these new IP-based offerings provide a comprehensive infrastructure to enable broadcasters to deliver live-linear streaming channels in addition to their on-demand and live event content."

To utilize the RTMP live-video workflow, content providers simply push an RTMP stream to an iStreamPlanet-certified content delivery network (CDN). iStreamPlanet pulls the stream from the CDN for media processing, which includes output to HLS or RTMP streams with multiple bit rates, and publishing to a certified CDN for playback on multiple screens. A certified CDN can also serve RTMP streams such as Adobe(R) HTTP Dynamic Streams targeting Flash(R) playback.

"There are a number of efficiencies to be gained in adopting an IP-based video workflow," said Colin Dixon, senior partner at The Diffusion Group. "For larger broadcasters, IP-based live video workflows accelerate their TV Everywhere strategy. New levels of cost-effectiveness will open up connected, live video streaming to a new market of emerging broadcasters and distributors."

The new services are available now. More information is available at www.istreamplanet.com.

About iStreamPlanet

iStreamPlanet is a premier multiformat video-workflow solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality video experiences to multiplatform connected audiences around the world. With more than a decade of live streaming-video experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of cloud-based video-workflow products and services for live and on-demand content. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, Notre Dame Athletics, AMC Networks, AT&T, and Microsoft. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at http://www.istreamplanet.com.

