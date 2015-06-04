Go Behind the Scenes on The Hateful Eight at Cine Gear Expo

See Test Footage Shot and Projected in Ultra Panavision 70

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (June 3, 2015) - Panavision will showcase test footage from Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, shot by Robert Richardson, ASC in Ultra Panavision 70 at Cine Gear Expo on Saturday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. The footage will be projected in 70 mm anamorphic film at the Paramount Theater.

Giving attendees a look behind the scenes of this highly anticipated Western will be Dan Sasaki, Panavision's VP of Optical Engineering, who will explain the adaptations and innovations required to shoot in Ultra Panavision 70 in 2015. Journalist David Heuring will moderate the discussion.

The Hateful Eight is the first production since 1966 (Khartoum) to shoot in Ultra Panavision 70. The anamorphic format is captured on 65mm negative and delivers a stunning and subtly beautiful 2.7:1 (roughly) image that is sharp but not clinical, with painterly bokeh and immersive depth.

Panavision collaborated with The Hateful Eight creative team to make sure the lenses and cameras would accommodate their rigorous shooting schedule in Telluride, Colorado. The original tests being shown at Cine Gear are what helped to solidify the decision to produce the entire movie in a large screen format.

Attendees are also invited to stop by the Panavision/Light Iron booth located in Stage 32 (#S311).