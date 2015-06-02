Sony Delivers New Entry-level Professional Camcorder with 1.0” Type Sensor

Sony’s new HXR-NX100 expands its line of professional compact camcorders that deliver the benefits of a 1.0” type sensor. The new model delivers high resolution, superb low-light performance, and accurate color reproduction, and its ease of use and diverse features fit a range of professional applications, from web content creation and student filmmaking to corporate, documentary and event production.

“This new camcorder is a great choice for professionals who need a flexible and high-performance compact camcorder, or pro-sumers looking to step up to an easy-to-use pro model,” said Jeanne Lewis, marketing manager, professional digital imaging, Sony Electronics. “With its big 1.0” type sensor, the HXR-NX100 outperforms many competitive 3-chip offerings and allows content creators to capture beautiful images in any environment.”

The new camcorder joins Sony’s PXW-X70 in a growing line of professional compact models with a 1.0” type sensor. The HXR-NX100 features a 1.0” type Exmor® R back-illuminated CMOS sensor with 20 megapixels. The sensor, which is approximately the same size as a Super 16mm film frame, delivers high resolution, low noise, and stunning picture quality even in low light conditions. It also enables the greater depth of field control required in demanding shooting requirements.

High picture quality is further ensured by a fixed Sony G lens, offering 12x optical zoom from a 29mm angle of view at wide end that can be increased to 24x with Clear Image Zoom, while retaining full resolution using Sony’s By Pixel Super Resolution Technology. Zoom performance can double by up to 48x at any point using a Digital Extender. These features are complemented by a built-in 4-step ND filter to control exposure in bright scenes.

The HXR-NX100 has an ergonomic, lightweight design. Three independent manual lens rings give easy access to zoom, focus and iris functions. The camcorder’s connectivity options include HDMI, Multi/Micro USB, XLR terminals, REMOTE, Composite (BNC) and Multi Interface (MI) Shoe for use with a wide range of accessories without the need for cables, such as Sony’s HVL-LBPC Video Light and the UWP-D wireless microphone series.

The HXR-NX100 records in AVCHD, DV and XAVC S 50Mbps, giving shooters greater production flexibility. The HXR-NX100 records to SD memory cards, and has dual media slots to record onto two memory cards either simultaneously or via a relay mode, where recording automatically switches when the first card is full.

Key features of the HXR-NX100:

·1.0” type Exmor® R CMOS Sensor and Sony G lens. High sensitivity and resolution with 20 megapixel sensor and Sony G lens deliver striking detail, colors and wide dynamic range, even in low light conditions (minimum illumination 1.7 Lux).

·Maximum 48x zoom for wide range shooting. The lens offers a 12x Optical Zoom from 29mm angle of view at wide end, which can be increased to 24x with Clear Image Zoom while retaining full resolution thanks to By Pixel Super Resolution Technology. Zoom performance can be doubled at any point with a Digital Extender up to 48x.

·Three independent manual lens rings, built-in 4-step ND filter and other professional functions. Manual lens rings ensure intuitive control of zoom, focus and iris and the built-in 4-step ND filter helps to control exposure in bright scenes. Other professional features include 0.24 type 1550K dots EVF and 3.5 type 1550K dots LCD for easy monitoring, and a wide variety of professional interfaces, including HDMI, Multi/Micro USB, XLR terminals, REMOTE, Composite (BNC) and Multi Interface (MI) Shoe, delivering a seamless integration for video light and wireless audio.

·Multiple recording format capabilities. The camcorder provides multiple choices including AVCHD and DV which are suitable for conventional workflow, and newly implemented XAVC S 50Mbps which delivers better image quality especially for professional needs.

·Dual media slots for recording flexibility. Two memory card slots enable various recording options such as backup, simultaneous, relay and independent recording. The camcorder is compatible with SDXC and SDHC cards as well as Memory Stick PRO Duo (Mark 2) and Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo. “SIMUL” mode permits simultaneous recording to two memory cards, while “RELAY” mode automatically switches recording from the first to the second memory card when the first is full. Shooters can use buttons on the camcorder to independently start and stop recording on different memory cards.

The HXR-NX100 camcorder is planned to be available in October 2015.