Orad to Showcase New Broadcast Graphics and Video Server Solutions at Broadcast Asia 2015

May 26, 2015 --Orad today announced its product lineup for the Broadcast Asia event held in Singapore on the 2-5 June, 2015. Headlining the Orad product lineup at Broadcast Asia are Artwork SeQuencer clip and still store application, TD Control studio display and control management, and Blend channel in a box.

Artwork SeQuencer - Clip and Still Store Application

Ideal for studio productions, Artwork SeQuencer (ASQ) is a file-based clip & still playback server coupled with superior real-time graphics controlled from a single user interface. ASQ will be typically used for playback of transitions as well as playback of sequences and images onto studio displays.

ASQ provides all the expected functions of a clips-and-still store, including ingest from file, video and image capture from live feed, alpha preview, back-to-back playout with transitions, rundown creation and more.

TD Control Studio Display Control and Management

TD Control provides easy-to-use, multi-display control from a single touch user interface. TD Control manages simultaneously different orientations, resolutions (up to 16k), sizes and aspect ratios. Using TD Control, the displays can be assigned rich media including 3D real-time graphics, live videos, multiple video clips and images. The outcome can be monitored prior to playout with TD Control program/preview feature, which displays real-time replicas of all the monitors in the studio taking into account the actual aspect ratios, orientations and positions. TD Control offers real-time 3D graphic capabilities, which can be used for endless and diversified transitions between different video layouts. TD Control relies on Orad's HDVG4, providing six internal HD clip players, constant internal two-frame delay on all processing, internal up/down convertor, etc., making it ideal for all live production environments and workflows.

Blend Channel in a Box

Blend, Orad's file-based channel-in-a-box solution, provides video playout coupled with real-time branding graphics. New are Blend’s advanced playlist functionalities as well as enhanced integration with iFind MAM for integrated workflow with automatic file movement from central storage to local Blend storage based on the defined workflow.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available http://www.orad.tv/.

