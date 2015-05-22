Masstech to Showcase Innovations in Media Asset Management, Archiving and News Workflows at Broadcast Asia 2015

Wide-ranging benefits of company's newest solutions and updates to be featured at Asia-Pacific's foremost broadcast and media technology exhibition

May 22, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario: Bringing the excitement of the company's recent NAB Show unveilings and demonstrations to Asia, Masstech Group -- the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions -- will be showcasing their latest advances at the Broadcast Asia 2015 exhibition and conference taking place in Singapore, June 2-5.

Masstech will co-exhibit in the stand of partner PlayBox Technology, 5D3-03, where visitors can experience first-hand how Masstech's proven solutions, advanced technologies and deep expertise enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their valuable content assets while saving time and money.

Highlights of Masstech's presence at Broadcast Asia will include:

* Demonstrations of the new version 8.0 of Masstech for Enterprise™, the comprehensive media asset management, archiving and workflow solution for today's file-based media operations. Masstech for Enterprise makes it faster and easier than ever for media organizations of any size to effortlessly archive, find, reuse, move and manage their valuable content assets.

* Demonstrations showcasing how Masstech for News™ eliminates workflow barriers to let newsrooms focus on producing great stories with richer content in less time. Featuring the unique Video-Follows-Text advantage, Masstech for News enable journalists to automatically archive, access, share and use content across multiple locations directly within their familiar newsroom system interface.

* Enabling users to archive, restore and flatten content simply by dragging-and-dropping it to or from their Avid editing client, the Portal removes workflow obstacles that distract from creativity.

* Users of other content storage management systems can learn how Masstech's unique transition technology and "Switch and Save" program can dramatically lower their archive management costs while switching quickly, safely and easily to a Masstech solution.

* Visitors can find out more about how tight integration between PlayBox Technology and Masstech solutions enables unified, efficient, automated broadcast environments from ingest and production to playout and archive.

"Broadcast Asia is the region's foremost event for broadcast and entertainment technology, and provides an excellent forum for us to demonstrate the benefits of our solutions to Asia's leading media organizations," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "We're thrilled to be working again with PlayBox Technology to showcase our latest announcements and engage visitors in discussions of how we can help them improve their workflows and maximize the value of their media assets."

For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech Group — Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.

About PlayBox Technology — PlayBox Technology (www.playbox.tv) is an international communications and information-technology company serving the broadcast, corporate and digital signage markets in more than 100 countries. It is dedicated to the research, design, development and provision of the best products, systems, solutions and services. With over 15,000 TV and branding channels powered by PlayBox Technology, the chances are you will have experienced our broadcast solutions for yourself. Users cover a wide range of today's broadcast activities and include start-up TV channels, webcasters, DVB (IP/ASI) TV channels, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels and disaster recovery channels as well as satellite, local, regional, national and international broadcasters.