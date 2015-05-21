Triveni Digital CSO to Speak at BroadcastAsia2015

Dr. Richard Chernock Will Present on ATSC 3.0 and DTT Technologies

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 19, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), Dr. Richard Chernock, will speak at the BroadcastAsia2015 Conference. Chernock will present on "ATSC 3.0: Powering Next-Generation Broadcasting" on June 3 at 1:30 p.m. Later on the same day at 4:50 p.m., Chernock will also participate in a power panel on the future of DTT technologies.

"BroadcastAsia brings together key stakeholders in the Asian television and broadcast markets, putting forth the perfect stage to discuss future standards such as ATSC 3.0 and technologies related to digital terrestrial television," said Chernock. "At the conference I am eager to discuss the current status of both, as well as what is in store for the future."

Chernock's presentation on ATSC 3.0 will examine the current development timeline of the news standard while highlighting its various capabilities and benefits offered to broadcasters. The presentation will discuss major improvements in video encoding efficiency; increased configurability, scalability, and interoperability; as well as the possibility to deliver 4K broadcasts to mobile devices.

Chernock will also participate on a power panel with industry experts to discuss the future of DTT technologies. Moderated by Amal Punchihewa, technical director at the ABU, the session will explore the current stage of existing DTT technologies, the enhancements and development plans for each, how DTT technology developments are expected to affect transport stream vs. IP delivery, and insights into future DTT technologies.

As chairman of ATSC TG3, Chernock has been instrumental in the development of ATSC 3.0, ensuring that flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and adaptability are the keystones of the new DTV broadcast system. He is also chairman of the adhoc group specifying the inner architecture of the system, including the basic mechanisms for delivery and synchronization. As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring.

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards, and is devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's technology and products empower broadcasters and television service providers to deploy practical, revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

