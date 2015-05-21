Nexidia Announces Nexidia Illuminate, a New Family of QC and Compliance Products Built on Nexidia QC Technology

ATLANTA -- May 19, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced Nexidia Illuminate, a new product family that encompasses Nexidia QC(TM) and builds on the technology behind it. The technology allows broadcasters, content creators, caption creators, and post professionals to verify captions, video description, and language in media files. With Nexidia Illuminate, Nexidia will now offer three different software-based products targeted for different applications -- Nexidia QC for quality control, Nexidia Comply for broadcast compliance, and Nexidia Align for caption alignment. Align is provided as an option for both Nexidia QC and Nexidia Comply.

"With Nexidia Illuminate, we're offering products tailored specifically for the individual broadcast monitoring, compliance, and file-based QC markets, with more flexible pricing options to better suit each of those markets and individual customer needs. We're also expanding our partner integrations as we expand our customer base," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "Each of the Nexidia Illuminate products eases the burden on media organizations that are now responsible for delivering media in many different versions for their various content partners. They can now automate something that could previously only be done manually, not only relieving QC and compliance operators from the tedious work of checking these aspects of the media, but also reducing costs, increasing throughput, and improving quality."

The company's Nexidia Illuminate product family is a unique set of solutions for verifying captions, video description, and language in media files. Unlike many of the existing products on the market that only perform metadata checks, the Nexidia Illuminate products actually inspect the essence of the media to perform their analysis. In addition, the solutions can process media over 40 times faster than real time using just a single processing core, and can run multiple files in parallel across all available cores. This capability means users can monitor more than 100 channels at a time from a single Nexidia Comply server, or QC tens of thousands of hours of media per day from a single Nexidia QC server.

Besides Nexidia QC, the long-established product on which Nexidia Illuminate is built, the new product family includes Nexidia Comply, applying Nexidia's patented audio analysis technology to enable automated compliance monitoring of closed-captioning and video description. Nexidia Comply is the first product available on the market that lets users perform compliance monitoring of captions and video description automatically, inspecting the essence itself to highlight problems with caption coverage, accuracy, and synchronicity. Nexidia Comply is integrated with market-leading monitoring solutions like Volicon Observer, giving users integrated reports showing the Nexidia results alongside other broadcast monitoring elements such as loudness.

The third Nexidia Illuminate product, Nexidia Align, sold as an option for Nexidia QC or Nexidia Comply, provides automated caption-retiming action for live or framerate-converted captioned content. It is the first caption tool that can correct live caption-timing issues automatically, ensuring that captions are synchronized with the speech in repurposed content. By testing for and automatically repairing out-of-sync captions due to drift or other reasons, media organizations can avoid costly recaptioning or manual realignment. A caption review player allows users to review reported caption errors and compare caption synchronization before and after the automated retiming.

All three Nexidia Illuminate products are delivered as software that is installed on a Windows machine (including virtualization support). Nexidia Comply works in conjunction with Volicon Observer and other third-party monitoring solutions. Alternatively, customers can use Nexidia Comply's REST API to implement their own solution. Nexidia QC can work as a standalone solution and with existing integrations, including Telestream Vantage, AmberFin UQC, Aspera Orchestrator, and Evertz Mediator, and it can also be integrated into other third-party tools using Nexidia Comply's REST API. Nexidia Align also works as a standalone solution, as part of Nexidia QC via REST API, and accessed via the Nexidia Comply and Nexidia QC integrations listed above.

Nexidia Comply is priced by the channel, with pricing tiers based on the level of analysis and reporting needed. Nexidia QC and Nexidia Align prices are based on an annual number of media hours available for processing, or bundles of media hours on an a la carte basis.

