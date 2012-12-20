Professional Wireless Systems Completes Studio Upgrade in the Windy City

CHICAGO, DECEMBER 19, 2012—Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, recently completed a quality assurance review and upgrades to the state-of-the-art WMAQ-TV studio located in downtown Chicago.

Earlier this year, the Steve Harvey show moved into the WMAQ-TV studios inside NBC Tower. Since PWS previously installed the wireless solutions at the studio, it was tasked with conducting several modifications and upgrades to the system. “Steve Harvey has a lot more gear, especially since they have an additional six to eight people using IFBs,” says John Garrido, PWS. “Due to the show’s relocation, WMAQ asked us to check their system to ensure everything was working properly and was up to par, since they were moving the shows and studios around. We had some tweaks and made certain the studio’s capabilities were on the same level from before the move.”

In addition, PWS provided a custom RF remote panel to accommodate outdoor shoots. The team modified antennas near a window, allowing the production team to easily enable/disable set levels for outdoor wireless capabilities. “We customized it to give them more control to turn on/off from a remote location,” adds Garrido. “If they want to shoot outside, they can simply flip a switch, making it much easier. Now, Steve Harvey or someone on his team can go outside and interview people on the street.”

WMAQ-TV is the NBC owned-and-operated television station in Chicago. It maintains primary studios and business offices at the NBC Tower in the Streeterville neighborhood and operates an auxiliary street-level studio at 401 North Michigan Avenue, on the Magnificent Mile. Currently, WMAQ broadcasts a total of 26 hours of local news per week.

