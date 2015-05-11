Cobham to Showcase PRORXD Receiver Platform at Broadcast Asia 2015

Cobham, the RF specialist company, will feature its PRORXD receiver platform, which includes 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit decoding capabilities.

The feature-rich receiver is available in a 1RU or 2RU configuration. The PRORXD’s decoding algorithm has been specially engineered by Cobham to ensure full compatibility with all leading encoders, and each configuration can decode separate HD signals, including MPEG2 HD if required, which makes it a dual COFDM and IP receiver/decoder.

A core benefit of the PRORXD system is that its bit rate encoding capacity is automatically adjusts to compensate for various rates of contention on IP networks, which is particularly valuable when using Ka-band and BGAN satellite systems to ensureoptimum quality. If required, the PRORXD receiver can also act as an IP decoder by using the IFB audio input to provide automatic IFB for the presenter.

Cobham Broadcast Sales Manager (APAC) Sue Gilks said, “The PRORXD is specifically designed for demanding broadcast applications and has the reliability, stability and integral safeguards that broadcast professionals expect. It also has the benefit of being quite small without sacrificing any of its attributes, which makes it ideal for close-quarter environments.”

For more information, visit www.cobham.com or visit Stand 5E3-08 during Broadcast Asia 2015.

###

About Cobham

Cobham specialises in meeting the demand for data, connectivity and bandwidth in defence, security and commercial environments. Offering a technically diverse and innovative range of technologies and services, the Group protects lives and livelihoods, responding to customer needs with agility that differentiates it. The most important thing we build is trust. Employing more than 10,000 people on five continents, the Group has customers and partners in over 100 countries.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Jennie Evans, Manor Marketing

+44 (0) 7748 636171

jennie@manormarketing.tv