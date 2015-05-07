DVEO Announces Products for Streaming Media East 2015 -- Including Live and VOD Media Distribution Server, Encoding/Streaming Appliance, Award-Winning Packet Loss Eliminator Technology, and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO, a strong supplier to Telcos, cable TV, IPTV and OTT operators around the world, will demonstrate many innovative video streaming products at Streaming Media East 2015 in New York City, May 12-13, in booth 111.



DVEO products at the show will include:



Multichannel Live and VOD Media Distribution Server -- Atlas Media Server™ Live Encoding/Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer Plus™ UDP Packet Loss Eliminator for Public or Private Internet -- Winner of the Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014 -- DOZERbox II IP IP™ 50+ Stream IP TS Analyzer with 24/7 Monitoring -- Q Check IP™ 160 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder for OTT and Multi Screen Services -- Brutus™ VI IP/IP: TELCO Multichannel Dynamic Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI™



1. Multichannel Live and VOD Media Distribution Server -- Atlas Media Server

For customers seeking an alternative to Wowza® and Adobe® Flash® media servers, DVEO recommends their powerful turnkey second generation IP Video media distribution server with multi-channel grooming for live and VOD applications -- the Atlas Media Server.



The system provides IP multi-protocol IP input and output options in three different sizes. It ingests MPEG-2, H.264, and/or H.265/HEVC live streams over IP, then "grooms" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. The Atlas Media Server outputs the live streams at multiple bit rates and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files. The system also sends videos to iPads, iPhones, and Android based devices. It supports up to 8,000 simultaneous HLS users.



The Atlas Media Server is ideal for IPTV/OTT operators, closed circuit apps, or for building a CDN (content distribution network) for all types of media devices.





2. HD-SDI to IP Live Encoding/Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer Plus DIG/IP

The latest version of DVEO's popular real time live streaming webcasting encoder receives two SDI or HD-SDI inputs (from cameras, editing systems, or video servers) and multiple IP inputs. Available in June, the MultiStreamer Plus DIG/IP creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. IP output is four 1080i/p streams, or six 720p HD streams, or sixteen SD streams. Each stream can have several proxies with different "wrappers" such as HLS, HTTP Smooth, RTMP, RTSP, DASH, or ISMV.



The Telco quality system features schedulable input -- it can receive input at a specified date and time. The system supports 1,000+ simultaneous HLS users natively and features dual power supplies. Options include 4:2:2 with 10 bit color space support.



The MultiStreamer Plus is also available with other video input formats -- 8VSB, HDMI, Analog, DVB-ASI, HDMI, DVB-S+S2, DVB-T+T2, QAM, ISDB-T, or DVB-C.





3. UDP Packet Loss Eliminator for Public or Private Internet -- Winner of the Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014 -- DOZERbox II IP IP

DVEO's patent-pending "DOZER" IP Video Traffic Smoothing technology won the prestigious Society of Broadcast Engineers 2014 Technology Award. It features built-in UDP packet recovery algorithms to alleviate video freezes, jitter, and noise. The DOZERbox II IP IP is a compact (4.6 inches wide) multifunction end-to-end router for reliable and timely delivery of MPEG-2 or H.264 transport streams. It "bulldozes" through slow and congested IP routers to improve video distribution over public internet or so-so private lines.



The technology is also available as a software license -- the DOZER APR: LIC™, or in a 1 RU system -- the DOZER Racks IP IP™.





4. 50+ Stream IP TS Analyzer with 24/7 Monitoring -- Q Check IP

A comprehensive solution for 24/7 remote video monitoring and analysis, the Q Check IP verifies the quality of digital video services over IP networks. It combines multi-window MPEG-2/H.264 transport stream monitoring, comprehensive ETR 290 analysis, error logging and alarms, and TS recording in a single or multicore Intel® Xeon® based system. It detects and logs errors such as video freezes, black screens, loss of video, audio, or subtitles. The system includes support for audio alarms, SNMP, email alerts, etc. It is ideal for head ends or teleports.



The Q Check IP is offered as a system or software license. A DVB-ASI version is also available – the Q Check ASI™.





5. 160 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder and re-streamer for OTT, Mobile and Telco TV Multiscreen Services -- Brutus VI IP/IP: TELCO

The enterprise class Brutus VI IP/IP: TELCO is a real time adaptive optimized transcoder and/or re-streamer with 48 Cores -- ideal for simple transcoding or grooming at headends for OTT, mobile, and Telco TV multiscreen services. It transcodes and serves up to 160 SD streams, or 60 720p HD streams, or 40 1080i/p HD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa. New features include support for DASH, RTSP, ISMV, and HDS, in addition to Flash, HLS, RTMP, HTTP, Smooth, and Live output streaming. The Brutus supports 1,000+ HLS simultaneous HLS users. It can also upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, change the aspect ratio, etc.



The Brutus works well with Atlas Media Server™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® Servers. It supports IP content encryption with rotating Key Servers like Verimatrix® VCAS™, Widevine®, etc. The latest version features five copper and two SFP ports, with an option for multiple 10 Gig copper or fiber ports.





6. Multichannel Dynamic Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI

The Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI is a broadcast quality playout server with Ad and EAS (Emergency Alert System) capabilities. It inserts or overlays video clips, graphical ads, logos, scrolling text, and RSS news feeds -- anywhere on live or stored video content, on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators. Graphics, logos, and text can be static, rotating, flipping, or blinking.



New features include SD or HD on any or all channels, optional analog cue tone detection, a player that plays pre-recorded content if the input signal is lost, and L-Squeeze to scale the live video and place advertising on the side and top or bottom of the screen.



The system adds messages to one to four IPTV SD or HD channels, or to one to four targeted cable or on-air channels or sub channels. The high density system is available for three video formats -- IP, DVB-ASI, or SDI. It is also available in a 20-channel version for Telco TV -- the Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch™.





"Our latest unique products offer an affordable way to encode, transcode and deliver the highest-quality live and on-demand media with outstanding performance for IPTV, OTT and more," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "In the last two years, DVEO's video streaming business sales have more than doubled."









Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad Serter ASI/ASI 4ch (SD): $14,995 U.S.

Ad Serter IP/IP 4ch (SD): $10,995 U.S.

Ad Serter SDI/SDI 4ch (SD): $13,995 U.S.

Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch: $23,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Large, 3RU: $16,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Medium, 1RU: $9,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Small, 1RU: $6,495 U.S.

Brutus VI IP/IP TELCO: $33,995 U.S.

DOZER APR: LIC: $100 to $1,200 U.S. each

DOZER Racks IP IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZERbox II IP IP: $1,695 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

MultiStreamer Plus DIG/IP: $4,495 U.S.

Q Check ASI -- 20 channels: $11,995 U.S.

Q Check IP -- 20 channels: $9,995 U.S.





About DVEO

DVEO, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







