The Digital Asset Symposium returns to MoMA Bringing Variety of Perspectives to the Lifecycle of the Digital Asset

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Digital Asset Symposium (DAS) returns to New York's Museum of Modern Art on May 8, 2015. DAS will include a full day of presentations, discussions, and varied perspectives from an array of digital asset experts who are at work in art, media & entertainment, law enforcement and science.



What sets DAS apart is its focus on real-world case studies from a cross-section of domain experts. In the rapidly evolving ecosystem involving the creation, management and use of digital assets, a variety of experiences and perspectives are crucial to addressing today's issues and tomorrow's challenges. DAS offers attendees an in-depth and diverse program from a broad range of viewpoints.



In a world producing digital content at an exponential rate, the short and long-term management of digital assets requires foresight and collaboration, and DAS is a crucial hub for these conversations.



DAS at MoMA includes:





MoMA's Digital Repository for Museum Collections

Ben Fino-Radin, MoMA



The World Wrestling Entertainment Network Launch

Tracey Shaw, WWE



The FBI Forensic Audio, Video, and Imagery Analysis Unit

Walter Bruehs, FBI



The Johns Hopkins University Preservation Repositories for Research and Science

Sayeed Choudhury, Johns Hopkins



The HyperTED Project

Todd Carter, Tagasauris



The Belgium Ministry of Culture's Implementation of Semantic Search

Steny Solitude, Perfect Memory

Jean-Louis Blanchart, Belgium Ministry of Culture



The High Performance Sound Technologies for Access and Scholarship Project

Tanya Clement, University of Texas



The Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision on Fostering a Culture of innovation

Johan Oomen, Sound & Vision





DAS program chair Chris Lacinak comments, "DAS is an event that leverages real-world knowledge from an array of sectors to generate unparalleled insights and understanding. From production, to museums, to broadcasters, governmental organizations and more, DAS offers a unique experience for all. We are delighted to work with MoMA once again this year to offer an amazing day of programming."



Registration and additional information can be found at www.DAS2015.org.



ABOUT DAS

DAS addresses the full life cycle of the digital asset - from content creation, to rights management, to assuring long-term use - with speakers and case studies that address what works in the real world. DAS is a place where everyone involved in the lifecycle of the digital asset is part of the conversation.



ABOUT AMIA

DAS takes place under the auspices of the Association of Moving Image Archivists. As the world's largest association of professional media archivists, AMIA members represent a broad range of organizations - media and entertainment, corporate and national archives, historical societies, labs, post production, universities, footage libraries, and more. This uniquely diverse membership is helping to define what it means to create, manage, distribute and use digital assets as the technological landscape continually evolves.







Media Contact:

Chris Purse

ignite strategic communications

818.980.3473

chris@ignite.bz

