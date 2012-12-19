Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Announces Peruvian Distribution Partnership With Integracion Digital Omega SAC (Omega Systems)

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, DECEMBER 19, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, announces the formation of a major non-exclusive distribution partnership with Integracion Digital Omega SAC (Omega Systems) throughout the country of Peru.

“We are very happy to announce this distribution agreement with Omega Systems, which is IMT’s first official venture into Peru and the Andean region,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “As a company focused on supplying new digital technologies to its customers, Omega Systems will be a vital asset in bringing IMT’s wireless gear to the Andean broadcast market.”

Under the agreement, IMT will make its full broadcast catalog available to Omega Systems. In addition, IMT will work closely with Omega to train its sales staff on the full catalog of equipment and help Omega pursue digital microwave opportunities in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with IMT in order to bring its products to the Peruvian marketplace,” says Omega Systems’ General Manager Walter E. Gil. “By distributing IMT’s state-of-the-art equipment and technology, we are able to provide Peruvian broadcast clients with high-quality, extremely reliable digital microwave solutions. We have an aggressive plan of product expansion for our clients in Peru and we are confident with IMT’s proven professional commitment, support and superb technology, to make our plans happen.”

Omega Systems’ first purchase under the agreement consisted of two of IMT’s tried and true ChannelMaster 7 systems for Peruvian broadcaster, Frecuencia Latina, who was looking for a reliable portable microwave solution. ChannelMaster 7’s portable parabolic antennas with quick connect allow for a very fast deploy solution for the station.

“Frecuencia Latina is the first broadcaster in Peru to be using digital microwave and our hope is that their satisfaction with the equipment will lead other stations in Peru to make the switch from analog to digital,” adds Shpock. “The station's switch to digital transmission will allow them to use less bandwidth and have a more robust signal that can go greater distances.”

About Integracion digital Omega SAC (Omega Systems)

Omega Systems is a technology integrator in the Latin America region. With vast experience of over 10 years in the broadcast and technology market, Omega Systems has been involved with major integration projects in migrating TV stations from analog to digital, as well as for big digital signal transport and implementing core infrastructure at the datacenters, providing servers and storage. Omega Systems also works closely with mining companies to evaluate the state of the mining plant and provides technology and consulting services for the government and corporate markets. Omega Systems has offices in Peru, Chile and Brazil.

More information can be found atwww.omegasystems.pe.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.