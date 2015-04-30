Camplex FiberJuice Hybrid Fiber Optic Camera Power & Video System a Hit at NAB2015

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. - April 30, 2015 - Camplex, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, today revealed the successful launch of its new FiberJuice hybrid fiber optic camera power system at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas. The Camplex FiberJuice system injects power over Neutrik opticalCON SMPTE DUO cables for powering outside broadcast & field production cameras to eliminate the need for local power & batteries at the camera end. FiberJuice delivers safe, low voltage camera power up to 328 feet over opticalCON SMPTE standard fiber optic cables providing enough juice to power cameras, lights, lens control units and more! The system is ideal for sports venues, live events and similar multi-camera shoots where having power at the camera is a necessity but local AC power is not available.

“This system delivers video and everything you need, including safe DC power, to remote cameras up to 328 feet away via Neutrik opticalCON hybrid fiber optic cables,” said Dan Coscarella, director of sales at Camplex. “The FiberJuice system injects power to the opticalCON cable at the head end where it is sent to FiberJuice remote Camera Units making regulated power available to the camera and its accessories.”

The FiberJuice system creates a complete tactical fiber end-to-end system. It’s available as both a single channel and 4-channel unit. It includes options for talkback, tally, an external mic input at the camera and a program return feed. Now you can place cameras in multiple long haul locations and still provide power while keeping your switcher back at the truck.

The Camplex FiberJuice is available now. To learn more about FiberJuice and other Camplex products visit www.camplex.com.

