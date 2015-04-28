Legendary Audio Engineers and Producers Develop Online Courses to Share Their Expertise with the Music World

Hal Leonard and METAlliance Form Partnership to Publish Online Educational Courses

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Hal Leonard Books, the leading publisher of books and digital content on the music business, audio technology, and related content, and the renowned METAlliance® group, an important alliance between six of the most iconic and prolific engineer/producers in the music business today, have partnered to develop a series of educational tools for a wide range of sound engineers and music producers—from the professional to the hobbyist.

The Music Engineering and Technology Alliance (METAlliance®) was founded by globally-recognized, award-winning audio engineers and producers Chuck Ainlay, Ed Cherney, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg, Elliot Scheiner, Al Schmitt, and the late Phil Ramone. The remaining six original members continue to be active in their pursuit of excellence. In addition to actively creating great new music, this group of sonic and technical innovators has been deeply involved in establishing foundational music recording techniques and technical standards. METAlliance is a collaborative mission, established to provide education and inspiration to music creators while promoting excellence in engineering/production and highlighting the importance of high-quality, high-resolution audio.

Next month, Hal Leonard will begin publishing the knowledge amassed by these A-list producers and engineers in on-line A/V courses as well as traditional print pro-audio products. The online courses will be branded under METAlliance Academy and available at Groove3.com. Books and other digital versions of the product will be released in fourth quarter 2015.

“We are proud to be working with this elite group of audio professionals,” said John Cerullo, Group Publisher, Hal Leonard Performing Arts Publishing Group. “With the METAlliance Academy product line, we are making a very personal, almost one-on-one, immersive experience available to every aspiring and working music engineer and producer out there.”

“It’s been our mission to insure the art and craft of recording music is respected and carried on to the next generations of music lovers and professionals,” adds Jim Pace, METAlliance Managing Member. "In an era where convenience has sometimes overwhelmed quality, we feel that music—the invaluable art form that it is—deserves the very best. That’s what people will experience in the METAlliance Academy series.

The collective knowledge of our members is unparalleled, with multitudes of Grammy Awards and other industry recognition. After decades of engineering countless recordings including some of the most seminal and inspiring in history, we’re excited to work with Hal Leonard to provide these courses to aspiring and actual producers and engineers all over the world. It’s all about the music.”

The first six releases cover drum recording concepts and techniques, and each is hosted by one of the six METAlliance members. Presented in a casual style that feels like the student is getting a guided tour through the way that each engineer records drums, this is a life-changing series of techniques almost certain to raise the standard of modern drum recordings.

The important drum recording videos will be quickly followed up by more amazing titles on subjects including Recording Acoustic Guitar, Recording Electric Guitar, Recording Piano, Recording Vocals, Working with Artists, Mixing in the Box, and The State of the Recording Industry.

For more information about Hal Leonard, please visit http://www.halleonardbooks.com - Hal Leonard Books, An Imprint of Hal Leonard.

For more information about METAlliance®, please visit http://www.metalliance.com.