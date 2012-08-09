Sonnet Announces High-Performance 6Gb/s SATA PCI Express(R) 2.5-Inch SSD Cards

Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro Let Users Select and Mount Their Own 6Gb/s SSDs on a PCIe(R) Card for Use in a Computer or Thunderbolt(TM) PCIe Expansion Chassis

IRVINE, Calif. -- Aug. 9, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the release of its Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro 6Gb/s SATA PCI Express(R) (PCIe) 2.5-inch solid-state drive (SSD) cards, the newest members of the Sonnet Tempo family of high-performance 6Gb/s SATA host controllers. The Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro allow users to purchase one or two SSDs separately and then easily mount them on PCIe cards. Unlike other PCIe SSD cards, the Tempo SSD Pro and Tempo SSD utilize widely available 2.5-inch SATA SSDs (sold separately), giving users great flexibility in selecting the SSD capacity and performance that best suit their needs and budget, as well as the option to upgrade easily as required.

Delivering performance that cannot be matched by spinning-disk drives, SSDs have become important components in systems requiring extremely fast data transfer speeds and large numbers of I/O operations. Instead of relying on proprietary SSD modules, Sonnet chose to support standard 2.5-inch SATA SSDs to allow users access to the widest variety of SSDs and hard disk drives (HDDs), which are generally available at better prices than proprietary SSD modules.

The Tempo SSD card uses a high-performance 6Gb/s SATA controller and a PCIe 2.0 interface, and it features a unique modular design that supports one SSD with the card at half-length or two SSDs with an included bracket that extends the card to full length. Tempo SSD supports sustained read speeds of up to 470 MB/s from a single SSD or up to 660 MB/s from two SSDs configured as a RAID 0 set.

With Sonnet's full-length Tempo SSD Pro card, users can mount two SSDs in a full-length PCIe slot. The Tempo SSD Pro features a higher-performance 6Gb/s SATA SSD controller that supports sustained read speeds of up to 900 MB/s from two SSDs configured as a RAID 0 set.

The Sonnet Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro cards install into a Mac(R) or Windows(R) computer's PCIe slot or into a Thunderbolt(TM) expansion chassis for PCIe cards such as Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express or Echo Express Pro, respectively. SSDs attached to these Sonnet cards can be configured as boot drives under Windows. With SSDs attached, both cards are narrow enough to occupy the space of only a single-width card. Installed in a Mac Pro(R), the Tempo cards offer twice the bandwidth of the native 3Gb/s SATA bus for superior performance.

Both cards include an optional PCIe bracket that supports the installation of two BNC connectors for HD-SDI output like those supplied with RED(R) Digital Cinema's RED Rocket(TM) card. This bracket enables users to add a Tempo SSD and a Red Rocket card in two slots and route the HD-SDI out the back without needing a third slot.

"Our Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro cards offer a fresh twist on high-performance storage, supporting the performance of the fastest 2.5-inch SSDs and providing our customers with complete price/performance flexibility," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "We believe these products will appeal to both Mac Pro and Windows workstation and server users, as well as PCIe Thunderbolt expansion chassis customers, who will find it very convenient to add extremely fast SSD storage directly into the chassis."

Compatible with OS X(R) 10.6.8+ (including Mountain Lion), Microsoft(R) Windows 7, Vista(R), and Server 2008, the Tempo SSD (part number TSATA6-SSD-E2) is available now at a suggested retail price of $149.95, and the Tempo SSD Pro (part number TSATA6-SSDPR-E2) will be available in late August at a suggested retail price of $299.95. More information on both cards is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/tempossd.html.

More information on Sonnet and its products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products for professional users of Mac(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 26 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

