Genelec Chairman Dr. Ilpo Martikainen to Give Heyser Memorial Lecture at 138th AES International Convention in Warsaw, Poland

— “Monitoring Loudspeakers: Can They Be Truthful Quality Control Tools?” lecture to examine the past, present, and future role of professional monitoring systems —



New York, NY, April 16, 2015 — The AES is proud to announce that Genelec Founder and Chairman Dr. Ilpo Martikainen will be giving the Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture at the 138th AES International Convention, being held in Warsaw, Poland, May 7 – 10, 2015, at the Sofitel Victoria Hotel. The AES convention’s Heyser lecture was first established in May 1999 by the AES Technical Council and the Board of Governors. The Richard Heyser Scholarship Fund is served by an endowment that each year brings eminent individuals in audio engineering and related fields to speak on a relevant topic of choice. The Heyser Memorial Lecture is part of the Special Events program put on by the AES and is free to attend for those who pre-register for their FREE “Exhibits-Plus” Badge or premium “All Access” Badge.

Dr. Martikainen studied Applied Electronics, Digital Techniques, and Acoustics at Helsinki University of Technology and received M.Sc. and D.Sc (Tech.) h.c. degrees in 1977 and 2008, respectively. He worked as Managing Director at KLT Electronics Oy from 1972 to 1977 and founded Genelec Oy in 1978, where he worked as Managing Director until 2005, and as Chairman since 2006. Genelec has earned global acclaim as a pioneer in active monitoring technology and continues to concentrate its efforts and resources on creating active monitors with unparalleled sonic integrity. Dr. Martikainen, a Fellow of the AES, holds several patents and has been involved tens of speaker designs, while also continuing to work on new transducer technologies.

In the lecture, “Monitoring Loudspeakers: Can They Be Truthful Quality Control Tools?,” Dr. Martikainen observes, “Monitoring speakers are quality control tools that should give a truthful acoustical presentation of the electrical signal in question. Over the decades this goal has been approached with different means. This presentation looks at what the technical means have been since 1940’s in different parts of the world and whether the evolution has converged towards some solutions giving sustainable value to the industry.”

“We are delighted to have such an eminent member of pro audio community to speak to us on such an interesting topic. Dr. Martikainen’s name is known throughout the industry for bringing high-quality monitoring to many sectors of the audio business, and we look forward to hearing his presentation,” said Bozena Kostek and Umberto Zanghieri, Co-Chairs of the 138th AES Convention.

For information on how you can get your FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (pre-registration required), as well as further Registration, Hotel, and Technical Program for the AES 138th International Convention in Warsaw, Poland, visit the AES138 webpage at http://www.aes.org/events/138.

