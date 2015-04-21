Professional VoD/OTT Just Got Affordable With Visual Unity

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity Global has made its Award-winning vuMedia™ OTT platform even more accessible by introducing new product packages, including a $1000/month package that they feel is the most compelling offer in the industry.

With online video set to grow from 33% in 2012 to 77% by 2020, there has never been a better time for companies to embrace video streaming as a means of communicating with employees and customers. Visual Unity Global's vuMediaTM offers a fast, easy and affordable solution to share content and get businesses delivering their proprietary video on over 10 000 connected devices.

Tony Hasek, Chief Commercial Officer of Visual Unity Global, says: "Video streaming and secure VoD are essential to today’s businesses. They are a key to engaging clients and selling products and services. In terms of business models, OTT revenues are expected to reach $10 billion USD by 2018, so for those companies that haven't already embraced video on demand and streaming, now is definitely the time to start, and vuMedia™ is the technology to grow with."

To encourage business to adopt proper video management and delivery, Visual Unity Global is offering a free trial version of vuMediaTM that gives customers the chance to try before they buy. The company has also introduced a feature rich package that will impress any content owner looking to enter the OTT/VoD space.

The VoD1000™ package starts at just $1,000 a month and offers

•UNLIMITED Video on Demand

•5 live channels

•subscription & pay-per-view monetization

•1,000 GB of storage

•10 000GB of data transfer

•1 000 000 media requests

•iOS whitelabel app*

•Android whitelabel app*

"By introducing new packaged products, including the option of a free trial, we aim to give businesses the confidence to try video streaming – and the flexibility to add more data and channels as their businesses grow," Hasek adds. "Full details and easy trial sign-up are available on our new product website – www.vumedia.com."

"The investment we received last year (7.2 million US$ from CISCO and the EBRD) is already enabling us to position Visual Unity Global as the leading provider of OTT and multiscreen solutions," says CEO Arnd Froehlich. "Over the last 12 months we have been focused on product development and expanding into previously untapped markets. Businesses and broadcasters who try vuMedia™ quickly realise its potential to help them connect with their customers and develop valuable new income streams. It literally only takes a few minutes to get started and before you know it you are uploading, managing and monetizing your digital content." Froehlich concludes.

Visual Unity Global officially launched its new business model to coincide with purchase decisions after the NAB Show in Las Vegas and during TV Connect in London.

*applications entail a $185/month update and maintenance fee

About Visual Unity Global

Visual Unity Global is a leading supplier of OTT and VoD solutions headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, with offices in Los Angeles, Ottawa, Munich, Istanbul, Moscow and Hong Kong. Our impressive list of clients include Al Aan (UAE), Tanzania Box and Kenya Box, Calinos and Pordiva (TR), NFDC (India), RSI (Switzerland) and Hollywood Classic Entertainment. The company also has a number of international partners including Imagine Communications EMEA, DOTS India and MediaNova Turkey. As a Multiscreen Solution Provider, Visual Unity Global bridges the gap between linear broadcast and IPTV. Since 1991, they have been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com