Aframe Helps Indie Filmmakers at Laboratory Deliver Same-Day Dailies Worldwide Using Cloud Computing
LONDON and BOSTON, MA December 13, 2012 –Aframe,the cloud video production platform company,
announced that Laboratory in New York used Aframe’s 65 to deliver dailies of
the soon to debut indie film “The Birder’s Guide to Everything” literally the
same day – a breakthrough for global film and TV production teams. In the
fierce competition to achieve stunning creative, Aframe’s ability to ingest,
store, transcode, and deliver a link to a full day’s high-res footage to a
20-person team, in just hours let the artists focus on their art. After years
of teams tolerating the delivery of raw footage from location shoots via
overnight shipments a day or two later, Aframe’s private cloud finally made the
term “dailies” true to its name.
A quirky coming of age film featuring Academy Award
winner Ben Kingsley, “The Birder’s Guide to Everything” is a feature-length
adaptation of the 2008 short “Aquarium” by director Rob Meyer, which won an honorable
mention from the Sundance Film Festival.After spotting what he thinks is an extinct
duck, a high school sophomore and bird enthusiast persuades two dorky buddies
and the “new girl in school” to join him on a quest to locate the mysterious
bird. Adventure ensues as the teen comes to terms with painful aspects of his
family life.
During 21 days of shooting north of New York City, post house Sixteen19 processed and
uploaded dailies to Aframe where they would be securely stored and accessible
to all authorized team members. Within hours, a link to an H264 proxy copy of
the footage was emailed to 20 collaborators on the film. This avoided the costly,
time consuming practice of shipping HD disks overnight would arrive the next
day or later, often too late to make fine yet vital adjustments to potential
for costly-reshoots.
Using Aframe, Laboratory now had an easy and efficient means for everyone to view
each day’s raw footage and make important decisions on production or acting
nuances immediately with the next day’s takes. Collaborators could access
footage anywhere, anytime, without the need for dedicated, costly on-premises
systems, with one co-producer even viewing dailies on his iPad while working in
Qatar.
“I’ve been waiting for this type of solution for a decade, and to me Aframe is simply genius,” said
Dean Winkler, co-founder of Laboratory and post-production and VFX supervisor
for “Birder’s Guide.” “Digital storage is a huge problem, with everyone
throwing valuable hard drives into some carton in an insecure back room, which
are painful and time-consuming to sift through and store, let alone share. With
Aframe, we store the master in a secure cloud and let everyone look at H264
proxies immediately and at their convenience – making better use of otherwise
idle time and getting the footage out when it can make the greatest impact.”
“We’re creating this film on a tight budget, and Aframe not only saved us money distributing dailies
but was also a far better solution than using physical media,” Winkler
continued. “Once you use Aframe, I can’t imagine you’d ever want to go back.”
Thousands of TV and film producers, corporate video department members, advertising agency members
and post-production teams rely on Aframe’s private cloud network to the US and
UK including the BBC, MTV, Blink Films, Discovery Channel, Veria Living and
more. Aframe’s highly secure, exceptionally fast cloud allows professional
video creators toshare, search and collaboratewithout on-site equipment or full-time staff –
anywhere, anytime – requiring only an internet connection.
“We applaud Laboratory and the “Birder’s Guide team for proving you don’t need
a big budget or a big staff to make a bold move into the future and achieve the
hyper-efficiency that comes from working smarter,” said David Peto, CEO and
co-founder of Aframe.
About Aframe
Aframe is a web-based servicedesigned to liberate the video industry by providing a shared, secure space for production companies, broadcasters, marketing agencies, corporate marketing departments, and any
business or individual working with the moving image. Using Aframe, producers can plan, create content, collaborate, store, edit, distribute and make footage searchable. Aframe aims to take the blood, sweat and tears out of content creation, without needing equipment or full-time staff, and only requiring an
internet connection. For more information about Aframe visitaframe.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing,simon@aframe.com+44 20 3362 9820 / +44
773 459 2428
US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox