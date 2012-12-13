Aframe Helps Indie Filmmakers at Laboratory Deliver Same-Day Dailies Worldwide Using Cloud Computing

LONDON and BOSTON, MA December 13, 2012 –Aframe,the cloud video production platform company,

announced that Laboratory in New York used Aframe’s 65 to deliver dailies of

the soon to debut indie film “The Birder’s Guide to Everything” literally the

same day – a breakthrough for global film and TV production teams. In the

fierce competition to achieve stunning creative, Aframe’s ability to ingest,

store, transcode, and deliver a link to a full day’s high-res footage to a

20-person team, in just hours let the artists focus on their art. After years

of teams tolerating the delivery of raw footage from location shoots via

overnight shipments a day or two later, Aframe’s private cloud finally made the

term “dailies” true to its name.

A quirky coming of age film featuring Academy Award

winner Ben Kingsley, “The Birder’s Guide to Everything” is a feature-length

adaptation of the 2008 short “Aquarium” by director Rob Meyer, which won an honorable

mention from the Sundance Film Festival.After spotting what he thinks is an extinct

duck, a high school sophomore and bird enthusiast persuades two dorky buddies

and the “new girl in school” to join him on a quest to locate the mysterious

bird. Adventure ensues as the teen comes to terms with painful aspects of his

family life.

During 21 days of shooting north of New York City, post house Sixteen19 processed and

uploaded dailies to Aframe where they would be securely stored and accessible

to all authorized team members. Within hours, a link to an H264 proxy copy of

the footage was emailed to 20 collaborators on the film. This avoided the costly,

time consuming practice of shipping HD disks overnight would arrive the next

day or later, often too late to make fine yet vital adjustments to potential

for costly-reshoots.

Using Aframe, Laboratory now had an easy and efficient means for everyone to view

each day’s raw footage and make important decisions on production or acting

nuances immediately with the next day’s takes. Collaborators could access

footage anywhere, anytime, without the need for dedicated, costly on-premises

systems, with one co-producer even viewing dailies on his iPad while working in

Qatar.

“I’ve been waiting for this type of solution for a decade, and to me Aframe is simply genius,” said

Dean Winkler, co-founder of Laboratory and post-production and VFX supervisor

for “Birder’s Guide.” “Digital storage is a huge problem, with everyone

throwing valuable hard drives into some carton in an insecure back room, which

are painful and time-consuming to sift through and store, let alone share. With

Aframe, we store the master in a secure cloud and let everyone look at H264

proxies immediately and at their convenience – making better use of otherwise

idle time and getting the footage out when it can make the greatest impact.”

“We’re creating this film on a tight budget, and Aframe not only saved us money distributing dailies

but was also a far better solution than using physical media,” Winkler

continued. “Once you use Aframe, I can’t imagine you’d ever want to go back.”

Thousands of TV and film producers, corporate video department members, advertising agency members

and post-production teams rely on Aframe’s private cloud network to the US and

UK including the BBC, MTV, Blink Films, Discovery Channel, Veria Living and

more. Aframe’s highly secure, exceptionally fast cloud allows professional

video creators toshare, search and collaboratewithout on-site equipment or full-time staff –

anywhere, anytime – requiring only an internet connection.



“We applaud Laboratory and the “Birder’s Guide team for proving you don’t need

a big budget or a big staff to make a bold move into the future and achieve the

hyper-efficiency that comes from working smarter,” said David Peto, CEO and

co-founder of Aframe.

