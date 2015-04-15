MultiDyne(R) Introduces New SMPTE-HUT Transceiver for Grass Valley Cameras

Dedicated Camera Transceiver Now Works Exclusively With All Grass Valley HD and 4K Cameras and Base Stations

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 13, 2015 -- MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber-Optic Systems, a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and professional A/V applications, has expanded its line of SMPTE-HUT universal transceivers with the development of MultiDyne GV HUT, designed specifically to work with Grass Valley high-definition and 4K cameras. The new unit will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, at booth C7920.

As the smallest and most compact HUT unit that MultiDyne has ever built, the MultiDyne GV HUT significantly extends signal distribution distances over fiber compared with what is possible with traditional hybrid cable. It's ideally suited for professionals working in remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, arenas, and stadiums. The new MultiDyne GV HUT is similar to MultiDyne's popular SMPTE-HUT hybrid universal camera transceiver in that it not only achieves transmission distances that are simply impossible over hybrid copper/fiber cables, but also benefits from the absence of RF, EMI, and grounding issues; faster set and strike times; and lighter OB vans, B-units, and cable shipments.

The plug-and-play solution can be used both as a passive, unpowered system where local power must be supplied to the camera head or as a powered system where the camera end device actually powers the camera head over up to 1,000 meters of 14 millimeter SMPTE hybrid cable. With either powering scheme, a small adapter at the CCU end accepts the hybrid cable from the CCU.

"The new MultiDyne GV HUT is a product that our customers using Grass Valley cameras have been asking for and we've now delivered a solution that's smaller and lighter than our existing SMPTE-HUT transceiver," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "We'll continue to develop HUT units for other manufacturers' cameras, such as Hitachi, Ikegami, Panasonic, and Sony."

The MultiDyne GV HUT will be available in Q3 of 2015 and comes with a full seven-year warranty. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

