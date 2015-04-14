EastWest Launches Composer Cloud

Instant access to over 9000 of the highest quality virtual instruments from $29.99 a month

Hollywood, CA - EastWest Sounds is taking a bold new direction with the launch of Composer Cloud, a new cloud-based subscription program featuring the gold editions of their award-winning virtual instrument collections. Composer Cloud is designed to give composers, musicians, producers and songwriters instant access to the more than 9,000 award-winning virtual instruments, anytime, anywhere, for a low monthly cost.

Composer Cloud plans start as low as $29.99/month, which gives members instant access to 7 collections of their choice, plus an additional collection every three months at no extra cost. The $49.99/month plan gives members access to everything in the Composer Cloud catalog immediately - over 9000 virtual instruments, a million sounds in all. The meticulously recorded and engineered EastWest catalog is widely considered to be the gold standard across all musical genres, winning over 70 international awards.

"A subscription plan like this is unprecedented in our industry," said EastWest Producer Doug Rogers. "In the past, composers with limited budgets could only purchase a new product periodically. Now, they have access to everything we offer in Composer Cloud at an affordable monthly price, including new products as they are released, and some that will be exclusive to members!"

In the past, the realism and quality of the sounds came at a high price due to the large production costs. The majority of EastWest's customers have historically been professional composers, which is why their virtual instruments are so prevalent in many of today's blockbuster music, film, TV, and game productions and are used and endorsed by the who's who of the industry. "We've seen what's happening," says Rogers. "If you can't afford the best instruments, your composition will never sound as good as those from professional composers, and that's a frustrating experience. This is why we decided to offer Composer Cloud at a price anyone can afford, and the gold instruments will run on any modern computer. Composer Cloud is a way to level the playing field. Composers can now get the tools the masters use for less than the cost of a latte per day."

EastWest has a large, loyal customer base, so with the launch of Composer Cloud the company is giving them an exclusive offer: existing customers will receive early access at a special introductory price of $29.99/month for the first year for all collections in Composer Cloud provided they sign up between April 13 and April 23 - a 40% discount - plus they can invite a friend during this period who will receive the same deal.

To learn about these exciting new plans, visit ComposerCloud.net.