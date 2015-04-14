HARMAN Professional Announces “Try It Before You Buy It” TRYder Program at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Offering a simple, hassle-free way to experience its range of world-class broadcast equipment, HARMAN Professional today launched its TRYder program. With the TRYder program, audio professionals and companies interested in getting real-world experience with HARMAN broadcast products are able to do so for a period before choosing to purchase the products. Equipment from AKG, BSS, Crown, dbx, JBL, Lexicon, Soundcraft and Studer is available through the HARMAN TRYder program.

“We want to help clients make educated purchasing decisions and allowing them to test-drive the products ahead of investing in HARMAN is the best way to do that,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes, Associate Director, Recording & Broadcast, HARMAN Professional. “With the TRYder program, we can offer personal support during their trial and answer any questions they have to ensure the product meets their needs and expectations.”

For more information on the TRYder program, please email tryder@harman.com



